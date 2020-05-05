SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, today announces its Diversification Score® (DivScore®) tool, providing investors with valuable portfolio diversification insight generated by artificial intelligence analysis.
Founded by Sergey Savastiouk, the company's CEO, Tickeron is a subscription-based market intelligence platform giving access to the latest trading news and AI-generated predictions. This technology equips users with exclusive data and analysis to assist with trading decisions and portfolio allocation. The DivScore® tool provides users with plan information and an analysis of their assets, allowing them to make informed portfolio decisions.
DivScore® works by conducting an artificial intelligence analysis of an investor's asset allocation, investment objectives, risk tolerance, years until withdrawal, available investment options and other key factors.
The DivScore® result is presented as a single number that indicates how well the portfolio is adjusted. A high DivScore® may indicate the asset allocation accurately reflects investment objectives, while a low DivScore® means adjustments are likely necessary. DivScore® is scaled similar to a Credit Score. For instance, a DivScore® around 720 or above is considered good.
"Tickeron is making the same valuable resources Wall Street firms use to make investment decisions available to everyone through artificial intelligence," said Savastiouk. "DivScore® is a simple way to understand the numerous factors that make up a portfolio and provides users with a holistic view of their asset allocation and financial situations."
DivScore® works in unison with Tickeron's Trend Prediction Engine, Pattern Search Engine, 401(k) Report and other features to provide investors with supreme trading insights through artificial and human intelligence.
"Using artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms is no longer just for the big firms. Tickeron provides retail investors with the necessary data, such as the DivScore®, to make the best decision for themselves," said Savastiouk.
About Tickeron:
Tickeron is an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis to self-directed investors and investment advisors. To learn more, please visit tickeron.com. Follow Tickeron on Twitter at @Tickeron.
The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.
Brian Hart
Flackable
(866) 225-0920 ext. 101
brian@flackable.com