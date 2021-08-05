CALABASAS, Calif., August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TicketManager, a SaaS trailblazer helping companies manage and optimize their sports tickets, sponsorship assets and customer entertainment opportunities, has been identified as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for the seventh straight year.
Designed to identify, recognize and honor the 100 employers that most benefit Los Angeles County's economy, workforce and businesses, the annual employee-survey and awards program has been administered by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group since 2008.
"We are proud to again earn this distinction, especially because it is based in large part on employee feedback about their working experience," said Tony Knopp, TicketManager CEO and founder.
"We pride ourselves on creating a workplace environment and corporate culture that energizes and supports our team and allows them to be their best," he added. "We are pleased to have our efforts recognized by this prestigious program."
To be considered for the honor, companies first have their workplace policies, practices, philosophies, systems and demographics evaluated by Best Companies Group. The second phase of the evaluation consists of an employee survey assessing the employee experience.
About TicketManager
TicketManager was founded in 2007 with a simple mission: to give companies everything they need to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple tech to manage, allocate and optimize the value of corporate tickets, create and manage events, invite and register guests, and report on the effectiveness of each engagement in real-time.
TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA.
Core services include ticket management and resale; guest invitation, registration and communication; credentialing; and sponsorship asset allocation and oversight.
TicketManager partners with the leading players in the tickets and corporate event industry including Ticketmaster. By working inside the apps customers already use, like Salesforce, TicketManager makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to manage, analyze and resell company tickets, while driving greater ROI and ensuring compliance.
TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year. For more information, visit https://www.ticketmanager.com.
