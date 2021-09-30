SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tickr, the leading AI-powered central data solution for maximizing retail sales, marketing and brand performance, today announced the addition of former Salesforce, Google and IBM sales leader Tyler Livermore to its management team as Vice President of Business Development. This latest executive move comes as Tickr continues to experience increasing demand for its predictive, unified data solution from major consumer brands, distributors and retailers.
Tyler will join newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer Albert Chan, a former Google and Procter & Gamble growth executive, as they work with consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail brands looking to consolidate their siloed data into faster actionable insights with Tickr OmniView.
"We are thrilled to add Tyler to our growing CPG and retail-oriented team," commented Tyler Peppel, Tickr Co-founder and CEO. "He was an integral part of the effort to successfully roll out IBM's Watson AI and cognitive technology and we look forward to his contributions as we do the same for Tickr OmniView."
With more than a decade of experience in artificial intelligence (AI), CPG and retail, Tyler will bring deep expertise to his role in facilitating customer and partner relationships for Tickr OmniView. He spent the past seven years at Google, IBM, Salesforce and SAP in a variety of roles including Director of Sales for Artificial Intelligence and Global Director of Business Development.
"I am excited to introduce the world's most forward-thinking brands to Tickr's revolutionary analytics solutions," said Tyler. "Advancing the quality and speed of analysis, scenarios and decision making in the CPG and technology industries demands unified data sets across numerous applications, and analytics that are intelligent, predictable, actionable and visually delightful. These are areas where Tickr OmniView holds a strong market advantage and I look forward to serving our clients to ensure that Tickr is a key X-factor in their growth moving forward."
Tickr OmniView offers complete real-time cross-channel data integration, deep AI-powered insights, and predictive analytics, enabling CPG's and retailers to optimize the mix of marketing and sales across traditional, digital, and in-store to increase revenue.
Tickr customers include Adidas, Apple, Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Merck, RNDC and Starbucks, among others.
About Tickr
Tickr delivers the leading AI-powered solution for maximizing CPG sales, marketing and brand performance. Tickr OmniView is a machine learning-driven platform that powers faster insights, predictive scenario exploration, and better decisions for some of the world's leading CPG brands, distributors, and marketing & sales partners. The platform gives companies the ability to unify multi-source marketing, promotion and sales performance data into a single source of truth for more fully informed decision-making. Tickr customers include Adidas, Apple, Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Merck, RNDC and Starbucks, among many others.
