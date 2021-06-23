CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tidal Commerce, an innovative financial technology and payment processing company, announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with the American Academy of Dermatology to be the preferred vendor of merchant services for their members nationwide. With a membership of more than 20,500 physicians worldwide, the AAD is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations.
"We couldn't be more excited to offer our suite of merchant services and technology to dermatologist practices across America," said Drew Sementa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tidal Commerce. "When you combine our ability to significantly reduce merchants' processing costs with modern payment technology and award-winning customer service, we are uniquely positioned to offer AAD member dermatologists significant savings and value. We are honored to work with AAD and look forward to a long and fruitful arrangement."
About Tidal Commerce:
Tidal Commerce makes payment processing transparent and accessible to businesses and partners of all sizes. Founded in 2006 as a full-service processor, Tidal Commerce has grown to provide a wide range of merchant services and technologies, partner with financial institutions and nonprofits, and develop innovative in-house software. Tidal Commerce is employee and family-owned and offers award-winning U.S.-based technical support.
