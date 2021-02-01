CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of Tide's focus to bring innovation and groundbreaking new technologies to the out-of-home laundry services industry, Tide is excited to unveil Tide Laundromat. Tide Laundromat is a revolutionary new laundromat experience that eliminates guess work from laundry – with smart-dosing machines that provide the perfect amount of detergent and softener in every wash.
At Tide Laundromat, consumers can get their laundry done in as little as 35 Minutes AND they will be able to leave their heavy bottles of detergent and softener at home because America's Top Laundry Brands are included with every load.
The first-of-its-kind laundromat opened to the public on December 13th, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois at 7558 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60645.
"Only Tide could deliver this type of convenience in your hometown laundromat," said Grace Riggenbach, Senior Brand Director at Tide. "America's number one detergent knows our consumer better than anyone – and we have almost 75 years of experience in delivering the ultimate clean. So, when you step into a Tide Laundromat, you'll be met with the promise of the best laundry products and a speedy experience that will have you coming back for more."
Tide Laundromat comes with the Tide Laundromat app and loyalty program, Tide Rewards. The app shows machine availability – cutting out the inconvenience of showing up to a store with no machines. In addition to cash and coin-based payment, the app enables mobile payments that make it easy for consumers to pay for their laundry. And after a load is finished, notifications are available, so guests are never forgetting when their wash is complete.
"When we started researching laundromats, we knew right away what consumers needed," said Arpan Patel of Tide. "People were spending too much time in crowded, dirty locations and going home with clothes that weren't clean to our standards. This is where Tide steps in – eliminating the guess work, cleaning up the stores and getting you home faster."
Tide Laundromat also has the touches that make this out-of-home experience feel like home. This includes clean bathrooms, comfortable common areas, modern woodgrain finishes and all the products that your normal laundry room would have – built right in. Detergents from Tide and Gain, fabric softeners from Downy and Gain, and Bounce dryer sheets are included with every wash at Tide Laundromat. This means that bottles and boxes can stay at home and out of the car.
To learn more about the Tide Laundromat, visit our Chicago location at 7558 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60645 or go to http://www.tidelaundromat.com.
