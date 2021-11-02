PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alogent, a global banking and financial software leader serving banks and credit unions in the U.S. and abroad, announced it will deploy an enterprise license of its AWARE platform to one of the largest Tier-1 banks in the United States. AWARE is an analytics and reporting platform that aggregates data from all acquisition channels to provide trends and a universal view of the financial institution through reports and visual dashboards.
"Discussions between Alogent and the bank involved stakeholders from multiple business units due to AWARE's enterprise-wide reach and impact on the institution's global business intelligence capabilities," said Dede Wakefield, Alogent's CEO. "By aggregating fragmented information and providing a holistic view of key intelligence, time and costs will be saved, and users will be empowered to make better, faster decisions with real-time data like trends or gaps that affect product lines, customer engagement, and the institution itself."
"The importance of quick access to rich data at a financial institution is significant," said Jason Schwabline, Alogent's Chief Strategy Officer. "Powered by intelligent technology like predictive analytics, deep search, and machine learning, AWARE was built to support the continuously evolving data needs of banks and credit unions of all sizes."
Financial institutions can leverage AWARE with external transaction streams as well as the entire Alogent suite of solutions to drive powerful decisions and achieve a single view across all points of presentment, including digital banking, payment and transaction processing, and data management platforms.
###
About Alogent
Alogent provides proven, end-to-end payment processing, content and information management, digital banking, and data analytics software solutions to financial institutions, including over 2,400 credit unions, community and regional banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem: digitizing transaction data, automating workflows, making enterprise data actionable, and boosting user engagement with AI and predictive analytics. Versatile, scalable, and user-friendly, Alogent's solutions are stable and enable our clients to consistently exceed their productivity, financial, and customer experience goals. Learn more about Alogent at http://www.alogent.com.
Media Inquiries:
Alogent
Wendi Klein
VP Marketing & Communications
+1-678-966-0844
Media Contact
Wendi Klein, Alogent, +1-678-966-0844, pr@alogent.com
SOURCE Alogent