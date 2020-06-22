RALEIGH, N.C., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet, today announced the official opening of a 40,000 sq. ft. expansion of its state-of-the-art data center in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park (RTP), developed in partnership with Compass Datacenters.
"The expanded facility puts us in a great position to respond to the significant and growing demand we're seeing for colocation and cloud solutions in the region," said TierPoint Regional Vice President Jeff Waide.
Started last year, the completed expansion includes 10,000 sq. feet of added office and support space; 22,000 sq. ft. of new raised floor, more than tripling the production space of the original facility; fully redundant and generator-backed power, with initial, critical load capacity of 1.2 megawatts, expandable to 3.6 megawatts; high-efficiency cooling; diverse high-speed network connectivity; and multi-layer physical security, meeting stringent regulatory compliance standards.
Learn more about the unique, virtual commissioning conducted for this expansion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About TierPoint
Meeting clients where they are on their journey to IT transformation, TierPoint (tierpoint.com) is a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions at the edge of the internet. The company has one of the largest customer bases in the industry, with thousands of clients ranging from the public to private sectors, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. TierPoint also has one of the largest and most geographically diversified footprints in the nation, with over 40 world-class data centers in 20 U.S. markets and 8 multi-tenant cloud pods, connected by a coast-to-coast network. Led by a proven management team, TierPoint's highly experienced IT professionals offer a comprehensive solution portfolio of private, multitenant, managed hyperscale, and hybrid cloud, plus colocation, disaster recovery, security, and other managed IT services.
