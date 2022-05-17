Tigard-Tualatin School District 23J (TTSD), located in Oregon announced a partnership with Upbeat, an innovative teacher retention organization led by former teachers and school leaders.
TIGARD, Ore., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tigard-Tualatin School District 23J (TTSD), located in Oregon, announced a partnership with Upbeat, an innovative teacher retention organization led by former teachers and school leaders. The new initiative reflects the district's commitment to identifying and addressing the influences on teacher experience and retention.
Staff and Climate and Culture are stated priorities represented in the District's Strategic Plan. TTSD focuses on "hiring, supporting and retaining catalysts for learning" in the areas of staff wellness, professional development, and increasing effectiveness and satisfaction. Upbeat collects data on each of these focus areas within their comprehensive survey examining research-based categories. This data helps TTSD track their progress to goals as guided by their strategic plan.
"As a district and led by our School Board, staff satisfaction and retention is a top priority," said TTSD Superintendent Dr. Sue Rieke-Smith. "Upbeat will support us in our efforts to gather and respond to real feedback from our staff with the goal of creating a happy, healthy and sustained educator workforce."
The district's first survey administration to all 17 schools began on April 18, 2022, and 85 percent of the teaching staff completed the survey. Upbeat will provide the engagement data to the district in mid-May. After analyzing the staff engagement data, district and school leaders will meet and work with Dr. Dave Gaston, one of Upbeat's Leadership Coaches and a former school and district leader from Virginia, to examine data and understand key insights in the district's current retention and engagement efforts. Dr. Gaston will work directly with principals and district leaders to create action plans based on areas of strengths and growths from the engagement survey.
Upbeat will also provide TTSD with exit surveys and analysis to understand why teachers are leaving the district and implement strategic supports prior to the 2022-2023 school year.
"Figuring out how to best support teachers is crucial for teacher retention," Upbeat Founder and CEO Henry Wellington said. "We're excited to partner with Tigard-Tualatin and help the district prioritize and focus on what teachers need most."
Upbeat has also worked with the Oregon Charter Academy since Fall 2020.
About Upbeat
Upbeat's unique approach empowers districts with fast data on teachers' opinions through surveys customized to examine the most pressing issues in its schools. The company then equips leaders as partners in implementing research-based strategies that address the identified challenges through tailored toolkits, intervention strategies, and actionable next steps for principals and superintendents.
Media Contact
Kate Chizek, Teach Upbeat, 1 3193830688, kate@teachupbeat.com
SOURCE Teach Upbeat