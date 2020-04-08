AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol, the only social advertising platform that delivers local activation at global scale, has announced it's been named a finalist in the 12th annual Shorty Awards for every category the company entered - Best Facebook Campaign, Best Strategic Use of Localization, Best Use of Social for Consumer Products. The Shorty Awards is an international competition honoring brands, agencies and organizations for their innovative work on social and digital media.
Tiger Pistol stood out among industry competitors based on the remarkable social advertising results achieved for Anheuser-Busch InBev.
"We're thrilled to be honored among some of the most influential global brands, organizations, agencies, and campaigns across social media," said Paul Elliott, Tiger Pistol, CEO. "Tiger Pistol's social advertising solution allows Anheuser-Busch InBev to provide its worldwide network of restaurants, bars, and retailers with an industry-leading platform for publishing high performing, local Facebook and Instagram ads at scale. Recognition by the Shorty Awards further solidifies our global-to-local approach as the future of social advertising."
Through the use of Tiger Pistol's platform, Anheuser-Busch InBev was able to scale its social advertising, distributing brand-approved campaigns to thousands of restaurants and bars worldwide, reaching more than 700,000 consumers per location. Tiger Pistol's social advertising solution allowed Anheuser-Busch to bridge its existing gap between broadcast and on-site print collateral, dramatically reducing advertising costs and driving foot-traffic to individual local restaurants and bars resulting in increased sales.
The Shorty Awards, now in its 12th year, were the first awards to honor social media. By constantly evolving along with the changing landscape of social media, The Shorty Awards remains the most prominent award of its kind.
Winners will be announced leading up to and during the awards ceremony on May 3, 2020. This year's show will be a digital-only event in light of public health concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Finalists were selected by members of the Real Time Academy of Short Form Arts & Sciences, comprised of luminaries from advertising, media, entertainment and technology. Members of the Academy include Rosemary Mercedes, EVP & Chief Communications Officer, Univision; Tony Weisman, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin' Brands; Matthew Digirolamo, Chief Communications Officer, L'Oreal; Rebecca Messina, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Uber; and Lilian Tomovich Chief Experience & Marketing Officer, MGM Resorts International; among others.
About Tiger Pistol
About the Shorty Awards
