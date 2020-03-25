AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol, the only social advertising platform that delivers local activation at global scale, today announced that it has won the prestigious Localogy Excellence Award for "Best Localized Marketing Campaign."
"Very few industry groups understand marketing success in the local marketplace the way Localogy does," said Paul Elliott. "Time and again, Tiger Pistol's global-to-local approach outperforms comparable brand-level campaign executions, and Localogy's recognition of Tiger Pistol for 'Best Localized Marketing Campaign' further emphasizes our category leadership and business impact."
Tiger Pistol stood out among industry competitors based on the remarkable social advertising results achieved for Realogy, a Fortune 500 real estate services provider, with a network of over 200,000 real estate agents serving multiple Realogy franchises, including Sotheby's International Realty, Coldwell Banker, and Century 21 Real Estate. The collaboration between Tiger Pistol and Realogy resulted in the highly successful launch of Social Ad Engine, Realogy's exclusive instance of Tiger Pistol's platform that utilizes a custom integration with Realogy's APIs, providing a seamless experience for agents to access the platform via single sign-on from their brand intranets.
The solution enables Realogy's agents to easily promote their listings and themselves with auto-configured, best practice Facebook and Instagram campaigns.
"Social Ad Engine's power lies in the ability for agents to publish campaigns directly from their own agent-branded Facebook Page," said Talia Wachtel, VP Client Management, Tiger Pistol. "While other real estate marketing platforms support Facebook ads, such ads are usually rudimentary, driving impressions around the listing, with little room for the agent to generate leads. Social Ad Engine leverages the most relevant Facebook Ads Objectives to drive the results that matter. Our platform supports the ability for agents to publish Facebook Lead Ads, and auto-creates best practice Facebook Lead Forms that have unique qualifying questions, making it easy for the agent to launch the ad with little knowledge of Facebook ads."
Tiger Pistol is also proud to announce that two of their partners were also honored by Localogy. Hibu, the leading provider of digital marketing solutions to local businesses across the United States, won a Localogy Excellence Award for "Most Significant Business Transformation" as the company made the titanic shift from a print and Yellow Pages-driven business to a digital marketing solutions provider, and BrandMuscle, and integrated local and channel marketing solutions provider, won "Best Go-to-Market Strategy."
The Localogy Excellence Awards recognize organizations and individual leaders shaping the future of localization for the more than 30 million local and small businesses who depend on them every day.
About Tiger Pistol
Tiger Pistol is the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local. For nearly a decade, the company has been obsessively focused on building the world's most effective social advertising platform for global brands, resellers, and agencies who realize the power of local activation at scale. As a preferred Facebook Marketing Partner and the largest third-party publisher of social advertising for local, Tiger Pistol creates, deploys, manages, and optimizes high-performance Facebook and Instagram ads at unprecedented scale, with over 800k Facebook and Instagram campaigns published to date. Tiger Pistol's first of its kind technology delivers meaningful and measurable business impact for brands, resellers, and agencies alike, helping to unlock value and efficiency through innovation-led social advertising automation. Tiger Pistol has been recognized by Digiday as the Best Social Media Marketing Platform, and by Street Fight for Best Social Media Campaign. To learn more, call (888) 400-8845, visit TigerPistol.com, or follow on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.
About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy Holdings Corp. is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy operates a diverse brand portfolio, featuring some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 189,900 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 112,500 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.
