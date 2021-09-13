BELLEVUE, Neb., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tigerpaw Software released today its list of the Top 100 Influencers in the managed print industry. The list recognizes individuals in the office equipment channel who have been identified as major drivers of change and key voices to follow.
Topping the 2021 list is Andy Slawetsky of Industry Analytics, followed by Art Post (Stratix Systems), and Patricia Ames (BPO Media). The full list is available on Tigerpaw's website.
As part of the compilation process, Tigerpaw tracked activity, influence, and connections across a wide range of platforms. The research team built an algorithm that scored hundreds of people in the office equipment channel to determine the ones with the most influence, those the company refers to as "super-connectors."
"We've heard from so many dealers and partners that the office equipment channel and managed print are ripe for change," said Tigerpaw President and CEO James Foxall. "With shrinking margins, the shift to remote work, and industry consolidation, businesses need to make changes to stay competitive. We thought this was an excellent opportunity to amplify the voices who are trying to advance the channel for the benefit of everyone in it."
In addition to their reach across multiple platforms, the final members of the list are found frequently at tradeshows, as guests on podcasts and video interviews, and contributing to leading organizations like the MPSA, the BTA, and CompTIA.
"We're excited to share the Top 100 MPS Influencers list with the industry. We hope it spurs conversations and creates new engagement across the channel," said Foxall. "Change is coming... we want to do our part to make sure everyone is ready."
