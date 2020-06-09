TYSON'S CORNER, Va., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TalaTek, an integrated risk management firm, today announced that its flagship governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) solution, the TalaTek intelligent Governance and Risk Integrated Solution (TiGRIS) is available for purchase in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now select a secure managed compliance solution to help them meet ever-expanding regulatory compliance and audit requirements for a broad range of compliance standards, including Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and Cyber Security Framework (CSF) among others.
As one of the first managed GRC solutions that is FedRAMP-accredited in AWS Marketplace, TiGRIS is designed to automate and simplify the GRC process for business and government. The managed software-as-a service (SaaS) offering combines a proven process with compliance experts and FedRAMP-authorized technology to deliver enhanced enterprise visibility and better management of risk.
"As more organizations move to procure security and compliance services in AWS Marketplace, TiGRIS is designed to give them easy access to a next-generation solution that can form the foundation of an effective risk and compliance program aligned to business outcomes," said TalaTek founder and Managing Director Baan Alsinawi. "We know that some organizations can struggle with governance, risk, and compliance and many buy tools in an effort to do it themselves. Now private and public organizations can accelerate their risk management programs and adhere to mandatory requirements in virtually any industry, eliminating the need to buy additional tools and supplement their staff to manage time-intensive and often complex compliance activities, through the ease of the cloud."
With TiGRIS, enterprises are empowered to make better informed decisions on risk with a unified dashboard for enterprise visibility and control across the entire organization. The platform is easily scalable and can accommodate new regulations and standards with control plug-ins that leverage existing data collection and assessment efforts to speed gap analysis activities and minimize duplicative work.
TalaTek is also an AWS Partner Network (APN) member
TalaTek is also a member of Authorized To Operate (ATO) on AWS. Companies participating in ATO on AWS are vetted security APN Partners providing consulting, deployment, and integration services as well as a staff of AWS partner security strategists that can provide high-level advisory services to end customers and partners alike. TalaTek provides consulting services to organizations seeking to achieve FedRAMP and FISMA compliance and is currently one of six companies being showcased for its FedRAMP compliance AWS offerings.
AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. Customers can select one of TalaTek's Public Offering services based on expected usage and with flexible 12-, 24- or 36-month contracts. Private offerings from TalaTek are also available in AWS Marketplace.
About TalaTek
TalaTek delivers governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) solutions with a focus on people, processes and technology. By defining governance through risk and compliance goals that are tied to business outcomes, the cybersecurity firm provides a secure foundation to strategically protect an organization's data and meet ever-expanding regulatory compliance and audit requirements. Through TiGRIS, a FedRAMP-authorized software as a service, TalaTek simplifies GRC for business and government. Visit www.talatek.com for more information, and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.