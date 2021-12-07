LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WSVN 7News interview Justine about her new series and have interviewed, the interview airs this week. They contacted her about her TikTok series "Dudes Have No Idea What No Makeup Is" an explosive new series where she takes risks all in the name of making sure women feel confident!
Justine DiVanna is taking social media by storm with her "Dudes Have No Idea What No Makeup Is" series on TikTok. Her series has quickly gained popularity, accumulating millions of views.
Justine's mission is to empower women to feel beautiful in their OWN skin without a man's approval. She wants women to feel confident regardless of what they choose to do with their face and body.
"I think it's ridiculous that women can't wear makeup these days without being told we're wearing "too much" makeup, or that we "look like a clown", yet these same men are the ones crying about how they want a "natural girl" while stalking girls online that are simply wearing makeup."
Justine is originally from New Jersey currently living in LA as a licensed Celebrity Makeup & Microblading Artist, TV Host, & Content Creator with over 10 years' experience in the beauty industry. From an early age, this east coast born and raised artist knew that the beauty industry was her absolute passion. "I was bullied throughout my school years which made me so self-conscious about basically everything, especially my looks. I was lanky, had messed up teeth, and just never felt as attractive as all the other girls. I wanted to learn how to make myself feel more confident with makeup, but I had no idea how to do it. There was no YouTube or social media back then, so I went to Cosmetology school to learn."
Justine is currently working on her merchandise which will be on her website and Amazon soon. Justine Divanna Makeup.
Justine has worked on many types of projects in TV/Film, weddings, personal styling, & celebrities including: Snooki & Deena, Shontelle, & Eric Roberts. She has done celebrities' makeup for the Emmy's, People's Choice Awards, MTV Awards, and the Miss Asia North America Pageant. Justine has worked with major companies & networks such as Life & Style Weekly, MTV, BET, TLC, Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, Univision, & Good Housekeeping Magazine. She has interviewed celebrities like Ryan Gosling, Tyra Banks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mariah Carrey, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mendal, Jane Lynch and Tony Hawk.
Justine wants to eventually be a television host for a network.
Follow Her On Social Media:
(New videos everyday!)
https://www.instagram.com/justinedivanna/
TIK TOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@justinedivanna_?lang=en
https://www.facebook.com/justinedivannaaa
https://twitter.com/justinedivanna
WEBSITE: https://www.justinedivanna.com/
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE2yEqxlmtGLy-JsAT3konw/videos
https://www.canva.com/design/DAEOXvBv9ak/e7fikcBKVnRwYEf3lz1oLw/view?utm_content=DAEOXvBv9ak&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=publishpresent
LIKEE: https://likee.video/@JustineDiVanna
If you are interested in booking a service or are a brand wanting to work with Justine, please contact her representation for enquires.
PRESS CONTACT:
Kandace Caine
justinedivannabeauty@gmail.com
323.620.4483
SERVICES CONTACT:
Justine DiVanna
justinedivannabeauty@gmail.com
Media Contact
Kandace Caine, Justine Divanna Beauty, 424 312-7738, pr@justinedivanna.com
SOURCE Justine Divanna Beauty