PORTLAND, Maine, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network deployment and IT professional services firm, has recently hired Greg Edmoundson to drive Tilson's business strategy to further develop the company's rapidly growing position in the telecommunications industry. Mr. Edmoundson has held numerous leadership roles in network deployment, operations, long-term growth solutions, and business development over the past three decades.
As Vice President of Network Development, Mr. Edmoundson will report to Tilson's Executive Vice President, Kelly Brewer, and will work closely with Tilson's product management, engineering, finance and operations teams to continue their recent success providing innovative network deployment solutions across the country.
"Greg brings strong network development operational experience, understands how large deployments work and will bring that expertise to our clients as we scope and initiate projects," said Joshua Broder, Tilson CEO. "He is a long-time leader of successful teams, and will lead our estimating, bidding, and project scoping teams."
"I'm excited to have Greg drive our strategy to build and maintain networks for our customers," said Ms. Brewer. "Greg's background developing and deploying both wireless and wireline technologies supports our mission to build converging critical infrastructure."
Prior to Tilson, Mr. Edmoundson was Vice President of Telecom Solutions for Quanta Telecom where he was responsible for leading strategic initiatives, partnerships and business development opportunities. Previously, he held senior leadership roles with Google Fiber and spent over 29 years with CenturyLink where he served as Regional Vice President of Engineering and Construction with responsibility for engineering, construction, and service readiness of all network deployments and capital investments within Nevada, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico. Mr. Edmoundson holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Friends University.
"I'm excited about the opportunity to join such an entrepreneurial and growth company like Tilson," said Mr. Edmoundson. "Our industry continues to evolve and grow in such exciting ways and I look forward to contributing to Tilson's mission to build America's information infrastructure."
About Tilson:
Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized nine consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. With over 600 employees in 22 locations nationwide, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.
