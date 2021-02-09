PLANO, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 20, a leading business development group for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Tim Conkle, CEO, to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs. The prestigious CRN® Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation, and growth.
Tim Conkle holds over 30 years of entrepreneurial success in the Information Technology and Services sector. As a leading voice in the Managed IT Service Provider space, Tim is dedicated to developing simple, solid IT solutions for SMB clients and MSPs (Managed Service Providers) across the nation. His notoriously energetic nature, along with his deep-rooted passion for technology, has helped him forge solid customer relationships built on trust, dependability, and service.
As CEO of The 20, Conkle is the driving force behind a business revolutionizing the IT industry. By utilizing a proven multi-million dollar sales model and an execution framework that he developed, Tim helps MSPs attain profitability and success. Through The 20's business model, Tim has advised hundreds of MSPs in sales and operations, resulting in monumental revenue generation and millions of dollars in savings from process improvements and single-funnel vendor access.
"I am honored to be recognized as a 2021 Channel Chief among a roster of remarkable individuals," said Conkle. "This past year has been an incredible journey with many big developments for The 20, and I am looking forward to all we have in store for 2021."
The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.
"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."
CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
About The 20 MSP
The 20 is an exclusive business development group for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond world-class tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leaders, and ultimate scalability. For more information, visit https://www.the20.com.
Follow The 20 MSP: LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.
Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook
© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Jennifer Hogan
The Channel Company
Media Contact
Alexis Williams, The 20, 9724610880, marketing@the20.com
SOURCE The 20