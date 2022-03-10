CORTE MADERA, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Time Concepts announced today that they will donate 100% of the profits from sales of their Bia and 420 Waldo watches. Bia and 420 Waldos watches are cause brands that were conceived to support women's empowerment and medicinal cannabis respectively, but with the state of the world today and the crisis in Ukraine, Time Concepts is immediately shifting its benevolence to support Ukraine and donate 100% of its profit on both brands to support Ukraine in their time of need.
Each Bia wristwatch features a superior illumination system called Visible247 that is the highest-performing photo luminescent technology in injection molded polymers ever created. With just 10 minute exposure to any light source, every Bia timepiece stays illuminated for at least 10 hours.
The 420Waldos brand includes two series, Bud (41mm) and Mary Jane (34mm). Both offer a wide mixture of colored dials housed in stainless steel cases with scratch resistant, hardened mineral glass crystals. A leaf at 4:20 on each dial adds a fun, casual flavor to the simple design. The various color leather straps are made of soft calfskin and have easy on/off spring pins that allow for quick strap changes in a matter of seconds. The watches are powered by Japanese Quartz movements to ensure accuracy and dependability.
"Our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people in this time of despair and displacement," said Barry Cohen, Managing Partner of Time Concepts. "It is our sincerest hope that by donating 100% of the profits from our Bia and 420 Waldo collections, that we can make a difference in people's lives by providing donations to aid in shelter, food, and other necessities in their time of need. We ask that consumers please consider buying a watch (or watches) from either or both brands, for a true win-win situation – they will get a nice well-made watch for themselves or as a gift for someone and know that in doing so we will donate every penny of the profit to Ukraine."
For purchases to support Ukraine, please go to http://www.BiaWatches.com and http://www.420WaldosWatches.com. To learn more about Time Concepts, please visit http://www.TimeConcepts.net
###
About Time Concepts, LLC
Time Concepts, LLC was started by Barry Cohen, the founder, former owner and CEO of the Swiss-made watch company Luminox, the maker of the official watch of the Navy SEALs. Time Concepts was launched as a platform to develop private label watches. As the business evolved, it added its own Szanto vintage brand and the Hawaiian Lifeguard Association brand of dive watches. In 2022, Time Concepts' is introducing the ProTek line of men's watches. Time Concepts develops watches in Switzerland and Asia and uses only top-quality manufacturers. Most of the company's watches are manufactured in a dust-free, temperature- and humidity-controlled clean-room environment to ensure years of dependable service. For more information, please visit http://www.TimeConcepts.net.
Media Contact
Kristyn Moll, kristyn@avalonprgroup.com, +1 (512) 382-6229, kristyn@avalonprgroup.com
SOURCE Time Concepts, LLC