MINNEAPOLIS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Time is running out to find the perfect gift for mom, grandma, or the elderly mother figure in your life. Fortunately, GrandPad has you covered. And while you're buying that perfect gift to help your loved one stay connected, for a limited time you can also receive $100 in rewards, thanks to GrandPad's Grand Rewards promotion.
GrandPad is the purpose-built tablet designed specifically to meet the needs and interests of seniors over the age of 75. More than 1.2 million people in over 120 countries currently use GrandPad to stay connected with loved ones.
Act now to save $100.
The Grand Rewards offer is available until May 10, 2021 for anyone who purchases an annual GrandPad subscription online at GrandPad.net or by calling toll-free 1-800-704-9412. New customers will receive $100 in Grand Rewards that can be redeemed between August 10, 2021 and August 10, 2023. The $100 Grand Rewards can be applied to their account and redeemed at the renewal of their subscription; can be redeemed to buy another GrandPad subscription (either monthly or annual); or can be "gifted" to someone else to redeem when they buy another GrandPad subscription (either monthly or annual).
Tips for purchasing technology for seniors
When purchasing technology for elderly loved ones, the experts at GrandPad recommend solutions that offer the following features:
- Built-in 4G LTE data to ensure a reliable connection any time, anywhere. This ensures a reliable connection, since many seniors over the age of 75 do not have home internet, and those who live in assisted living or skilled nursing facilities experience limited or spotty Wi-Fi and often require staff assistance to access the network. GrandPad comes with built-in 4G LTE in every device, with no additional costs or contracts required.
- Ergonomic design and wireless charging. Devices that come with multiple cords, small charging ports, and complicated packaging can cause frustrations for people with arthritis, tremors, or dexterity issues. GrandPad comes ready to use, right out of the box, with no setup required. It boasts an ergonomic design and enhanced, front-facing speakers and camera.
- Protection from unwanted calls, scams, and phishing attempts. Fraud against seniors has increased during COVID-19, due in large part to the overall increase in online activity. GrandPad features a unique, closed network for greater security (no one outside the individual's "trusted circle" can contact a GrandPad user) and built-in private social networking with family and friends via GrandPad's free Companion App.
- 24-hour, personalized support. At any time, day or night, the GrandPad user can press the red "help" button on their GrandPad and they will be directly connected to a GrandPad Expert Adviser within seconds.
- Easy-to-use apps and engaging activities. A simple, reliable connection to friends and family is what matters most to elderly loved ones. GrandPad features easy-to-use, secure video and multi-party Zoom calling; voice-enabled texting and emailing for people who have difficulties typing or using a touchscreen; and secure family photo and video sharing so loved ones never miss a moment of their family's lives.
To learn more or take advantage of Grand Rewards, visit us online.
About GrandPad
Based in Minneapolis, GrandPad is a digital health company that develops engagement solutions to improve the health and well-being of older adults by reconnecting them to families, friends, and caregivers through technology that is safe, reliable, and easy to use. The GrandPad purpose-built tablet for people over the age of 75 — the first mobile device of its kind — addresses usability, security, and connectivity issues that are often roadblocks for integrating remote monitoring and telehealth into professional and familial caregiving settings. The company's secure cloud platform with built-in LTE and web applications allows care teams and family members to engage remotely with older adults without depending on WiFi connectivity. GrandPad enables a variety of interactions, including video calls, sharing essential care-related emails and messages, and conducting multi-party video care conferences between family members and a patient's continuum of caregivers. For professional caregivers, GrandPad offers connected device capabilities that support enhanced telehealth and remote monitoring services provided by a growing number of in-home healthcare organizations. To learn more, visit GrandPad.net or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter @grandpad_social.
Media Contact
Barbara Tabor, GrandPad, 651-230-9192, barbara@taborpr.com
SOURCE GrandPad