KANSAS CITY, Kan., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TimeForge, a leading provider of sales-driven employee scheduling software and integrated labor management solutions, is excited to announce its sponsorship of the 2021 AWG Innovation Showcase occurring this month.
Hosted by Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc., this year's virtual event is an opportunity to explore innovative and game-changing products, services, and solutions to enhance the grocery customer experience. Sponsors include food retailers, POS providers and services, and technology vendors such as TimeForge.
With its centralized approach to labor management, TimeForge empowers all areas of a grocery business to run more profitably. It handles the full employee life cycle, from hiring and onboarding to scheduling and timekeeping. TimeForge's free mobile apps allow managers to communicate and monitor the business from anywhere. The apps also keep employees engaged and satisfied with the features they expect, including shift swaps, time off requests, and the ability to check their time cards and schedules from the convenience of a smartphone.
TimeForge will be showing off its latest grocery labor management technology at AWG virtual booth #7654. Located in the "Office" section of the show floor, the booth will be open M-F from 9AM-3PM CST throughout the month of July. Visitors are welcome to stop by during those hours to chat with a TimeForge expert. Or, to visit the TimeForge website any time at https://timeforge.com.
"We are so pleased to unveil the TimeForge AWG Member Discount program at the Innovation Showcase this year," said Audrey Hogan, SHRM-SCP, Chief Operating Officer of TimeForge. "We have worked alongside AWG for so many years, I'm happy to finally be part of the AWG bill-through program to ensure the most frictionless experience possible for Members."
Three of TimeForge's partners are also sponsoring the event and have virtual booths at the show: Retail Data Systems (RDS), TRUNO, and North Country Business Products.
About TimeForge
TimeForge is a labor management software suite designed to meet the challenging demands of the retail and restaurant industries. The feature-rich yet user-friendly suite offers scheduling, communication, time clock, human resources, automated compliance, and sales forecasting capabilities. TimeForge is affordable, easy-to-use, and serves both independent and chain operations in grocery, retail, restaurant, hospitality, and other industries. For more information, visit https://timeforge.com or follow @timeforge on Twitter.
