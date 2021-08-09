LUBBOCK, Texas, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TimeForge, a leading provider of sales-driven employee scheduling software and integrated labor management solutions, announced today that it has partnered with COGS-Well, a provider and servicer of user-friendly restaurant management solutions. COGS-Well makes inventory control, recipe management, and menu analysis much easier for restaurant operators. By selecting TimeForge as a partner, COGS-Well will better meet the needs of its customers who are seeking a full-featured labor management solution.
"Many restaurant operators struggle with the time and complexity required to install and maintain their inventory system. At COGS-Well, our mission is to eliminate or minimize these struggles," said Dave Douglas, Partner, at COGS-Well. "We are very excited to partner with TimeForge, and we share many of the same goals, such as helping operators save valuable time, maximize profitability, and employ effective cost controls. When it comes to labor management, we believe TimeForge will be a very complementary tool in our customers' toolkits and will help them achieve these goals."
With its centralized approach to labor management, TimeForge empowers all areas of a business to run more profitably. TimeForge handles the full employee life cycle, from hiring and onboarding to scheduling and timekeeping, all from a single platform. TimeForge's free mobile apps allow managers to communicate and monitor the business from anywhere and keep employees engaged and satisfied with the features they expect, including shift swaps, time off requests, and the ability to check their time cards and schedules from the palm of their hand.
"The restaurant industry is having an especially difficult time right now with the labor shortage," said Audrey Hogan, SHRM-SCP, Chief Operating Officer of TimeForge. "Restaurant operators need to do everything they can to retain employees and optimize their labor spend, and the right technology can help tremendously with that. With TimeForge and COGS-Well, restaurants are in a much better position to effectively manage their current workforce and focus on critical recruiting efforts. We're proud to partner with COGS-Well to better serve the restaurant industry with margin-optimization tools that focus on food and labor - operators' two largest expenses."
About TimeForge
TimeForge is a labor management software suite designed to meet the challenging demands of the retail and restaurant industries. The feature-rich yet user-friendly suite offers scheduling, communication, time clock, human resources, automated compliance, and sales forecasting capabilities. TimeForge is affordable, easy-to-use, and serves both independent and chain operations in grocery, retail, restaurant, hospitality, and other industries. For more information, visit https://timeforge.com or follow @timeforge on Twitter.
About COGS-Well
COGS-Well provides inventory control, recipe management, and menu analysis software to the restaurant industry. The founders designed the system to be quickly installed and very easy to maintain. COGS-Well provides a unique "receiving audit" service that keeps each customer's inventory item detail up to date so customers can stay focused on their operations. For more information, visit https://cogs-well.com.
