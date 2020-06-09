LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It was just three years ago that Timekettle introduced its WT2 Plus translator earbuds to an audience eager for a device to instantaneously facilitate multilingual conversations. Now the company that has inspired a following in 120 countries around the world has created the Timekettle M2 - a product that takes translation capabilities to the next level while incorporating a function that customers have been clamoring for: Music and Phone-call.
An indiegogo campaign to speed the product's time to market launched on Tuesday, June 9th, 9:00 am (GMT-7) with early supporters getting deep discounts and early access to the product. The Timekettle M2 wireless earbuds, which are compatible with both iOS and Android, are the result of over two years of research, development, time spent gathering customer feedback and beta testing. Timekettle M2 builds on the live translation functions of the award-winning WT2 Plus translator earbuds combined with phone call capabilities and Bluetooth connection to the user's music library or streaming service – in stereo. Users can switch between songs with the tap of the device.
The translation functions comprise three translation modes – Touch Mode, Lesson Mode and Speaker Mode - in 40 languages and 93 accents. Sentences are translated and play right in the other person's ear in real time, making for more natural and accurate multilingual conversations and meetings in the Touch Mode. In Lesson Mode, users place their phone on a surface to capture and translate classroom or movie and television content. Speaker Mode translates the user's spoken sentences that then play through the phone's speaker.
Timekettle M2 is water resistant, offers voice and touch control and features a secure, comfortable ergonomic fit. The device has a battery life that allows up to six hours of listening and translating on one charge; and the wireless charging case supports an additional 30 hours of battery life. One of the most anticipated features though is its offline capability – making it the only translator available that does not require users to be connected to a cellular network.
"We wanted to give users an even more seamless experience to promote smooth, improved interpersonal communication while giving people ready access to their music – whether they are online or offline," explained Leal Tian, CEO of Timekettle.
Timekettle has earned a stellar reputation for its use of proprietary AI and intuitive product designs and has won a dozen international design awards that have been reported on media globally.
"Our flagship WT2 Plus translator earbuds was fully funded through a crowdfund campaign and it has grown to be one of the best-selling translators on Amazon and recommended by almost 300,000 people around the world. We are excited to see how the public responds to the incorporation of the music and phone-call features as they were the most requested function our loyal customers asked for," added Leal Tian.
