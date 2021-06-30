SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One-click payroll will soon be a regular experience for Timesheets.com customers as the company has partnered with Gusto to integrate payroll right into our platform. By embedding Gusto's full-service payroll functionality, clients won't ever have to leave Timesheets.com to run and manage payroll. Customers will be able to experience a seamless business process that begins with clocking in and ends with W2s – all from a sole provider with one low price.
Providing fully integrated payroll functions will eliminate the often challenging integrations that companies face when having to select different vendors for their software stack. Traditionally, both time keeping and payroll have been stand-alone software picks for small businesses. This approach provided flexibility so that clients could choose the best vendors, but it also required complex integrations and the additional expense of paying 2 unrelated service providers. Also, compatibility between software vendors was not guaranteed and oftentimes integrations between two vendors didn't exist.
"When Timesheets.com begins offering Gusto's embedded payroll service in early 2022, clients will have the best of both worlds," said Joel Slatis, CEO of Timesheets.com. "Our award winning timekeeping product will integrate into a single platform experience allowing clients to enjoy a single-vendor process and a seamless clock-in-to-W2 user experience."
Timesheets.com's payroll service will be sold as an add-on upgrade in our forthcoming 'pro' service level. Timesheets.com customers will be able to set up new employees, run reports, and pay employees from the platform, functions traditionally requiring access to the payroll provider's portal. Timesheet.com will also provide direct support for payroll clients.
ABOUT TIMESHEETS.COM
Timesheets.com is a leader in web-based time tracking for both billing and payroll and is used by companies around the world. Founded in 2004, Timesheets.com provides employees with a modern, easy-to-use platform to track work time and reimbursable expenses, and has become a absolute necessity with many small businesses who have recently adjusted their operations by having employees work from home.
About Gusto
Gusto's mission is to create a world where work empowers a better life. By making the most complicated business tasks simple and personal, Gusto is reimagining payroll, benefits and HR for modern companies.
