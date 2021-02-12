LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TiMi Studios and Unisonar have announced the digital release of the Special EP Honor of Kings Chinese New Year 2021, on February 10, 2021. With tens of millions of daily active players, Honor of Kings developed by TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is one of the biggest mobile games in the world. The music is produced by TiMi Audio, which is responsible for the design and production of audio modules of all TiMi titles. TiMi Studios is also the developer of the international hit Call of Duty: Mobile and of the much anticipated free-to-play, multiplayer online battle arena game, Pokémon Unite.
Unisonar has been a long-time partner with TiMi, helping it assemble the talents who helped make the soundtracks for various games and events. After the first release of Honor of Kings original game soundtrack, vol.1 on 3 Jan 2020, Unisonar has been partnered with TiMi for global music release, including Battle Through the Heaven's Original Game Soundtrack Vol. 1, a 19-track release written by multi-award-winning composer Inon Zur who is known for Fallout series, Dragon Age series, and Prince of Persia series. The Battle Through the Heaven soundtrack includes over 38 minutes of Zur's original score from the game and it features traditional instruments such as Guzheng (Chinese stringed zither) and bamboo flutes, which were combined with modern orchestral elements, and Chinese and electronic percussion.
Another successful collaboration between Unisonar and TiMi Studios was the release of the EP Evolve that includes Evolve, the Official Theme Song for the 2020 Honor of Kings World Champion Cup, and its remix version by Laurent Courbier. The track features U.S. recording artist, Ki:Theory and it was selected after a multi-month process including a review of more than 100 songs. Ki:Theory is a recording artist and producer whose credits include remixes for Daft Punk, Cypress Hill, Rob Zombie, Hans Zimmer, and Brazillian Girls, among others. The song Evolve has proven to be a phenomenal hit and it already scored over 160 million streams in QQ Music.
The new Honor of Kings Special EP will consist of 2 tracks composed by renowned Polish composer Michał Cielecki. A graduate of the Stanisław Moniuszko Academy of Music In Gdansk, Michał Cielecki is an experienced video game music composer. His wonderful soundtracks can be heard in popular video games such as Shadow Warrior 1 and 2, Blade & Soul, Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2, Witcher 2.0, Bulletstorm and more.
"With the upcoming Chinese New Year, we prepare a gift for our gamers", Sam Yang, Director of TiMi Audio Center said: " It is the first time we release Tencent Game music simultaneously
across the world--EP of Honor of Kings Chinese New Year 2021, to celebrate the 2021 Chinese New Year and to bring the best wishes to everyone.
About Unisonar:
Unisonar develops custom music and manages everything from single releases to music libraries for corporate clients and individual artists. As their publisher, record label, and composing partner, they specialize in producing and promoting musical content for entertainment enterprises that provide the Asian and Western markets with television, movies, and video games. They are a team of accomplished composers and industry experts, so they are dedicated to advancing the careers of their artists and delivering positive results all while building synergy across the global music community.
About TiMi Studios
TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development team headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Chengdu, China. TiMi strives to create high quality, high fidelity and highly accessible games across a wide variety of genres. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a string of hit titles including Honor of Kings, QQ Speed, CrossFire: Legends, Arena of Valor and most recently, Call of Duty: Mobile. To learn more about TiMi, follow them on Twitter @timistudios and on Facebook @timistudiosofficial
Media Contact
Wendy Freeman, Unisonar, 323-362-6651, contact@unisonar.com
SOURCE Unisonar