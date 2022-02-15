DANA POINT, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TIPALTI joins ERPVAR's exclusive network of Acumatica add-on ISVs and Acumatica consultants. The ERPVAR directory for Acumatica ISVs highlights TIPALTI's offerings. Thousands of ERPVAR blog subscribers will benefit from TIPALTI's insight and expertise via ERPVAR's Acumatica expert blog contribution.
TIPALTI is an Acumatica partner offering an AP automation solution for business users looking to scale finance operations and processes, businesses trust Tipalti to reduce their workload by 80% or more. TIPALTI enables users to:
- Eliminate 80%+ of manual payables workload
- Manage complex tax requirements with a KPMG approved tax engine
- Improve supplier/vendor relations with better onboarding and fast/accurate payments
- Process secure payments to eliminate fraud
About ERP VAR
Established in 2012 and headquartered in Orange County, CA, ERPVAR represents the collective expertise of Sage 100cloud, Sage 300cloud, Sage Intacct, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, and QuickBooks Enterprise integrated software vendors (ISVs) combined with the expertise of local implementation ERP consultants. These local ERP consultants provide end-users with a thorough needs analysis to determine which ERP software functionality is required to address their unique needs.
About TIPALTI
Tipalti comes from the Hebrew expression for "We handled it." Tipalti is the only company handling both Accounts Payable and Mass Pay workflows for high-velocity companies across the entire financial operations cycle: onboarding and managing the global supply chain, instituting procurement controls, streamlining invoice processing and approvals, executing payments around the world, and reconciling payables data across a multi-subsidiary finance organization. Tipalti enables high-growth companies to scale quickly by making payables strategic with operational, compliance, and financial controls. Companies can efficiently and securely pay thousands of partners and vendors in 196 countries within minutes. Thousands of companies, such as Amazon Twitch, GoDaddy, Oscar Insurance, Roku, Wordpress.com, and ZipRecruiter, use Tipalti to reduce operational workload by 80 percent and accelerate the financial close by 25 percent, while strengthening financial controls and spend visibility. For more information, click here
