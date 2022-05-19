The industry's most sophisticated anti-ransomware encryption-in-use platform achieves NIST FIPS 140-2 certification making it accessible to regulated enterprises and government agencies.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titaniam, Inc., the industry's most advanced data protection and ransomware immunity platform, announced today it has been awarded a Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 (FIPS 140-2) security certification from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). FIPS 140-2 is a computer security standard that specifies the requirements for cryptographic modules used within a security system to protect sensitive information.
"The NIST FIPS 140-2 standard is the gold standard in encryption and one that all serious security leaders look for when evaluating solutions options," said Arti Raman, CEO & Founder of Titaniam. "We are delighted to emerge from the extremely rigorous approval process with a fully certified solution that can be leveraged by regulated enterprises, government agencies, and other security-conscious organizations."
"Titaniam is the industry's leading high-performance encryption-in-use platform," said Howard Doherty, VP of Sales of Titaniam. "This NIST FIPS 140-2 certification for encryption-in-use sets us apart in the selection process and gives us a significant advantage over other solutions within the data security space."
Titaniam, a data protection solution that can ensure that valuable data will not get compromised, even if attackers break in successfully and leave with it, is the only encryption-in-use solution with NIST certification for all underlying algorithms.
In addition to cutting-edge encryption-in-use, Titaniam differentiates itself by providing functional capabilities equivalent to three other categories of data protection solutions. If an enterprise utilizes Titaniam for encrypted processing and ransomware protection, they also receive tokenization, data masking, or general-purpose encryption within the same package and at no additional cost. In addition to being orders of magnitude faster than its closest competitors and providing greater coverage at a fraction of the cost, Titaniam is one of the most sensible solutions in the CISOs toolbox today.
Titaniam is the market leader in high-performance encryption-in-use that keeps valuable data secure even if the enterprise is breached and its data stolen. With the ability to process data without decryption and release it in nine different private formats, Titaniam is the market's answer to address ransomware and extortion, insider threats, and data privacy enforcement. In the event of an attack, Titaniam offers auditable evidence that valuable data retained encryption throughout the attack. Titaniam was founded in 2019 and has offices in Silicon Valley and India. Titaniam's investors include Refinery Ventures, Fusion Fund, and Shasta Ventures. To learn more, visit https://titaniam.io/.
