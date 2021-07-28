LOS GATOS, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titaniam, Inc., an innovator in data protection, ransomware, and extortion defense, today announced that Titaniam Protect is now available on the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, the industry's largest and most comprehensive security orchestration marketplace. The content pack helps to automate data privacy protection from ransomware, extortion, and data breaches by dynamically encrypting and decrypting sensitive data within Cortex XSOAR.
Titaniam's current data protection solutions provide advanced data protection for data stores and applications across greenfield and legacy architectures. With the addition of the Titaniam content pack for Cortex XSOAR, clients can improve the security of the SOC itself and ensure that this highly sensitive data is accessible to the right people for crucial security investigations but cannot be compromised at any time.
"In recent months we have seen a growing number of attacks targeting security data. This is no surprise as security data is a rich source of information that attackers can use for further criminal activity," said Arti Raman, the CEO of Titaniam. "With the addition of Titaniam Protect, Cortex XSOAR customers can dynamically encrypt and decrypt incident data, leveraging an RBAC controlled least privilege access model that seamlessly re-encrypts protected fields, to ensure that valuable data retains strong protection while still being available for analysis and orchestration."
"A robust, open ecosystem is at the heart of Cortex XSOAR," said Rishi Bhargava, VP of Product Strategy for Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. "We are proud to welcome Titaniam to the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace ecosystem, which has 700+ integrations. The addition of this content pack enables our joint customers to streamline data protection, scale identity based access, and provides maximum efficiency in the SOC."
About Cortex XSOAR
As the market-leading extended security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platform, Cortex XSOAR is designed to simplify and automate complex security workflows across your security stack. It is the only platform that offers more than 700 content packs and comprehensive playbooks, an incident War Room, active case management, an integrated team chat function with our DBot virtual assistant, native threat intelligence management, and a built-in marketplace. Now, your team can reduce manual cycles, manage alerts across any source, standardize processes with playbooks, enrich incidents with threat intelligence, and automate response for any security use case.
About Titaniam Protect
Titaniam Protect is the industry's most advanced data protection solution. With a rich and comprehensive set of protection options including always-on, data-in-use encryption, traditional encryption and over ten privacy preserving data usage formats, Titaniam Protect is the only product that maintains full data usability while retaining protection at all times. This makes Titaniam enabled applications resistant to data breach, ransomware extortion and insider threats. Titaniam provides this capability in a number of pre-integrated form factors including a breach, ransom, and extortion-free Vault, API service, Proxy, and Platform Plug-In. These modules can be mixed and matched to support a wide variety of cloud and hybrid architectures. With Titaniam Protect in your toolbox, you can finally utilize valuable data without worrying about its compromise.
