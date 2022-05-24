Smith will lead a 50-minute session on talent acquisition and retention during the annual National Settlement Services Summit in Orlando, Florida.
MEDIA, Pa., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The "TA Way" will again be on display for a national audience when Title Alliance's Chief Strategy Officer Lindsay Smith leads a workshop on talent acquisition and retention during the annual National Settlement Services Summit.
Commonly known as NS3, this event put on by October Research attracts the most innovative and successful title agents, underwriting representatives, mortgage lenders, settlement service providers and other real estate professionals every year. This year's summit is happening June 1-3 in Orlando, Florida. Smith's 50-minute session occurs on the second day of the event, Thursday, June 2, at 10:10 a.m.
Title Alliance, which is headquartered in Pennsylvania, is the industry's leading strategic partner for establishing and operating joint ventures with Realtors, lenders and builders across the country. This business model, which is the company's exclusive focus, places extra emphasis on communication and collaboration, both externally and internally. Presently Title Alliance has locations in 13 states and manages over 250 employees.
"I'm excited to share how our people have keyed the run of sustained growth and expansion that Title Alliance has had over the past few years," Smith said. "We get the best out of our team members and partners by making sure they have both the strategic vision and resources they need to thrive. Even as the market changes, it's the people you choose to put your trust in who will determine the trajectory of your business this year and beyond. I'm looking forward to facilitating a session at NS3 to use the group's collective wisdom to be able to identify recruitment and retention strategies that will benefit all of the attendees."
This will be the second time this spring that the leadership team of Title Alliance has been invited to speak at a national conference. Smith and company CEO, Jim Campbell gave a presentation at RESPRO29 Conference in Las Vegas earlier this year called "Cultivating a Strategic Mindset and Vision for Your Company." In that talk, the energetic duo talked about the importance of intentional planning and leading your team with an innovative, mission-driven mindset.
The company has also recently added two more states to its portfolio – Alaska and Nevada – meaning Smith and her team took advantage of recent opportunities to talk about what makes Title Alliance special to an entirely new audience. With a motto of "Building Businesses. Growing Profits," proven results and a detailed plan on how to operate into the future, Smith believes that Title Alliance continues to be the best at what it does when it comes to joint ventures and can be a shining example for any business wanting to thrive.
"When you choose the Title Alliance family, you join a company with a track record of success and a vision for a shared future for everyone involved. Title Alliance is built on a foundation of a strong culture and values, but we know it takes work to stay on top," Smith said. "That's why we're always evolving to serve our customers and team members in the best ways possible. "
To learn more about NS3, click here.
About Title Alliance:
Title Alliance, Ltd., has been forming successful single and multi-state joint ventures with lenders, Realtors and builders since 1983. We work with our partners to establish in-house title and settlement operations, dramatically enhancing their customer service and increasing their profit. Started and headquartered in Media, Pa., Title Alliance's family of companies are currently in 13 states and across 60 offices. Find out more information at http://www.titlealliance.com.
Media Contact
Alyssa Abbonizio, Title Alliance, Ltd, 6108928100, alyssa@titlealliance.com
SOURCE Title Alliance, Ltd