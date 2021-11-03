BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tito's Handmade Vodka has engaged TABS Analytics, a division of Blacksmith Applications, and NielsenIQ to gain a competitive advantage in the highly competitive, fast-growing beverage alcohol market. By accessing TABS' Beverage Alcohol Innovation Suite, which offers a harmonized view of products across beer, wine and spirits, Tito's can quickly review consumer reactions to innovation.
"The TABS Analytics Innovation Suite provides in-depth visibility to the brands and product forms emerging across all of Beverage Alcohol," said Pete Angus, executive vice president of Sales for Tito's Handmade Vodka. "As a leader in the beverage alcohol space, this allows us to keep our finger on the pulse of product innovation and gives us the ability to rapidly compare and contrast consumer reactions to innovation efforts."
Jeff Elderton, chief revenue officer at TABS Analytics continued, "We are very excited to support Tito's with this innovation-specific offering. Tito's leadership rightly recognizes that having a broad view of consumer trends is paramount to understanding both competition and opportunities. Our self-serve BI analytics platform is an easy way to see innovation across all of beverage alcohol and truly know who is owning 'new,' whether that takes the shape of sizes, product formats, flavors or new brand entries. In such a dynamic category, rapidly measuring consumer response to innovation is a must-have if you are meaningfully invested in this space."
"To win in the ever-evolving beverage alcohol market, manufacturers and brands need a comprehensive view into emerging trends, innovations and consumer behaviors as they happen," said Kim Cox, senior vice president at NielsenIQ. "In the new, elevated era of omnishopping, where shoppers have more touchpoints throughout the path-to-purchase than ever before, it's crucial that manufacturers understand the impact of cross-category innovation and how to attract buyers. This is where TABS' Beverage Alcohol Innovation Suite comes in. We're thrilled that Tito's chose NielsenIQ data as the base to fuel these decisions. By leveraging this solution, even a category leader with a historically large influence and market share such as Tito's will be able to turn insights into action and capture additional growth."
About Tito's Handmade Vodka
Tito's Handmade Vodka was founded by sixth-generation Texan, Bert "Tito" Beveridge. In the mid-nineties, inspired and driven to do something he loved, Tito obtained the first legal permit to distill in the state of Texas. On a plot of land in rural Austin, he built a one-room shack, rigged a pot still with spare parts, and created Tito's Handmade Vodka. Tito's corn-based vodka is certified gluten-free. Tito's Handmade Vodka is distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation, Inc. in Austin, Texas, on the same very land where the whole venture started. http://www.titosvodka.com.
About Blacksmith Applications
Blacksmith Applications is a SaaS technology company offering trade management, optimization, and sales enablement services and software to CPG retail and foodservice organizations. Our customer list includes hundreds of organizations such as Tyson, Smucker's, Nestle, Unilever and KraftHeinz. The Blacksmith Applications team is comprised of professionals with decades of CPG experience. We stand apart from ordinary solutions not only in the capabilities of our platform but also in our industry knowledge. Our solution helps customers spend money better. Find out more at http://www.blacksmithapplications.com.
About TABS Analytics
TABS Analytics, a division of Blacksmith Applications of Boston, has been maximizing the analytics ROI for CPG firms since 1998. TABS Analytics has evolved into an analytics powerhouse, delivering comprehensive data harmonization capabilities and intuitive analytics to hundreds of customers globally. TABS is proud to be a Nielsen Connected Partner. Find out more at http://www.tabsanalytics.com.
About NielsenIQ
Make bold decisions with superior data. When it comes to pivotal business decisions, NielsenIQ has you covered. We give you the data points, detailed intelligence, and solutions you need to turn ideas into impactful strategies. Make your data work harder by delivering even more impact through the Connect Partner Network. Gain more insights, access them with greater ease, and turn them into actionable solutions for your business. http://www.nielseniq.com.
