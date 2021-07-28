MOUNDS VIEW, Minn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., a leading global supplier of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded the MultiTech CBRS product portfolio, which includes the recently announced MultiConnect® CBRS Wi-Fi AP, a 2021 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award.
MultiTech is among the first IoT device manufacturers to deliver FCC Authorized devices using the CBRS mid-band 3.5 GHz shared spectrum leveraging standards from the OnGo Alliance. MultiTech's CBRS product portfolio includes:
MultiConnect® CBRS Wi-Fi AP access point for use on CBRS cellular networks by school districts, educational facilities, smart cities, hospitality providers and their managed service partners to provide secure, reliable, high-performance LTE broadband coverage to students in their homes and in public places. Visit multitech.com/schools to learn more about MultiTech CBRS products for schools.
MultiConnect® microCell USB modem, a compact, plug-and-play communications platform makes adding CBRS connectivity to existing assets quick and easy for notebooks, Chromebooks and other tablets. The device's modem driver provides a virtual CDC Ethernet interface for ease of installation, configuration and management of cellular connectivity, and is approved for use with CBRS base stations and access points.
MultiConnect® eCell CBRS to Ethernet bridge, which makes adding private LTE connectivity to existing third-party Wi-Fi access points, video surveillance and AI cameras, Point of Sale terminals and wired assets quick and easy. With LTE Category 12 CBRS OnGo shared wireless spectrum, there's no need to sacrifice bandwidth when switching between cellular and Ethernet.
"CBRS Private LTE networks deliver secure business critical communication with improved coverage, capacity and mobility," said Daniel Quant Vice President of Strategic Development at MultiTech. "We are committed to connecting people and assets to ensure these networks are leveraged effectively for schools, industrial applications and public applications and are honored by the recognition from TMC."
"Congratulations to MultiTech for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "The MultiTech portfolio of FCC-authorized CBRS solutions is truly an innovative product family and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from MultiTech in 2021 and beyond."
About MultiTech
MultiTech makes work and life better by leveraging sensor and connectivity technology to bring systems and processes into the future and drive new revenue streams and efficiencies. Our extensive portfolio of technologies, paired with design, integration and manufacturing expertise, result in unparalleled performance, simplicity, and user experience. We have a passion for service that drives us to meet and exceed expectations with outstanding service and support throughout the lifecycle of your solution. We never stop looking for novel ways to solve problems with technology, which is how we continue to deliver industry firsts for us and for our customers.
Contact - Jennifer Costello, Tel: +1 781-715-4870, Email: jcostello@multitech.com
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.
For more information about TMC, visit [http://www.tmcnet.com.
TMC Contact:
Michelle Connolly
Marketing Manager
203-852-6800
Media Contact
Jennifer Costello, MultiTech, 7817154870, jcostello@multitech.com
SOURCE MultiTech