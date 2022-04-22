Fertility Tech Pioneer Modernizing IVF With Safer, Trackable and Transparent Frozen Egg and Embryo Management Tops 2022 List of Companies "Reshaping Their Businesses, Industries, and the Broader Culture."
NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW Life Sciences, creator of the world's first automated platform to safeguard frozen eggs and embryos central to in vitro fertilization (IVF), earned the #1 spot on Fast Company's 2022 list of the top 10 most innovative biotech companies. TMRW's technology delivers digital identification and traceability of frozen eggs and embryos and process automation, replacing outdated analog and manual systems, and increasing safety and transparency in the process. Before TMRW introduced its groundbreaking new platform, the standard of care for preserving and managing frozen egg and embryo dated back to the beginnings of human IVF in the 1970s.
Tara Comonte, CEO of TMRW and IVF mom, said, "It's an honor for our team to be named Fast Company's #1 most innovative biotech company and recognized for our game-changing technology that makes IVF safer and more accessible for families around the world. As a mother who's been through it, I know first-hand how important it is to have confidence that your fertility clinic is doing everything possible to secure and protect your eggs and embryos, minimize risk to them and provide as much transparency in the process as possible. As demand for IVF grows, our technology allows more people to have more confidence that their eggs and embryos will be safe while at the same time providing fertility clinics the ability to scale, so care can be more accessible for the many hopeful parents who need it."
TMRW is now partnered with over 18 clinics across the US, including fertility centers in New York City, Boston, Chicago, St. Louis, Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. TMRW will launch in the United Kingdom later this year.
Cynthia Hudson, VP of Clinical Strategy at TMRW, said: "As an embryologist with over two decades of experience in the field, it has been clear to me for a long time that we needed a better solution to minimize the hazards and inefficiencies of the analog cryospecimen management systems that have been used for the past 50 years. After collaborating closely with leading IVF clinicians around the world, we built a solution tailored to clinic needs using cutting-edge technology, automation and 24/7 safety monitoring, allowing clinicians to focus on providing best-in-class care."
Prior to TMRW's commercial launch in 2021, fertility clinics had no option but to rely on manual, analog storage systems, which have not been updated for decades. Thousands of specimens have been reported lost, damaged or mishandled, resulting in grievous loss for patients and reputational damage for clinics. TMRW's automated platform replaces these outdated tools by integrating state-of-the-art digital tracking, robotics and 24/7 monitoring, removing over 90% of potential points of failure across existing manual workflows.
About TMRW Life Sciences, Inc.
Founded in 2018, TMRW Life Sciences provides the first and only automated, robotic, software-guided specimen management solution for the safe management of frozen eggs and embryos central to the IVF process. For the first time, frozen eggs and embryos can be digitally tracked using software, safely managed and remotely monitored 24/7. With proprietary RFID labware and a software management solution created in collaboration with many of the world's most celebrated IVF clinicians, TMRW empowers clinics and gives peace of mind to patients on their fertility journey. TMRW's platform has been adopted by leading clinics across the US and will soon be available in the UK and Europe. With hundreds of millions of children projected to be conceived through IVF in coming decades, almost all of them using frozen eggs and embryos, TMRW provides a scalable solution for clinics bringing the care of frozen eggs and embryos into the 21st century, a prerequisite for fertility providers worldwide to be able to meet the vastly growing demand for their services.
Media Contact: Max Karlin at (703) 276-3255 or mkarlin@hastingsgroup.com
SOURCE TMRW Life Sciences