TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK), the world’s leading millimeter-wave solution provider, today launched a 5G millimeter-wave developer kit for academics and R&D.The well-designed integrated hardware and software developer kit is perfect for courseware preparation, communication system prototyping, and array antenna verification. From 5G FR2 beamformer to 40GHz RF cables, the kit is the best choice to start the mmWave innovation journey.