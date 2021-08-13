The Leadership Group is a business organization of hundreds of Silicon Valley’s most dynamic companies working to shape the innovation economy of California and the nation. For over 40 years the SVLG has worked to address issues that affect the region’s economic health and quality of life. (PRNewsfoto/Silicon Valley Leadership Group)

The Leadership Group is a business organization of hundreds of Silicon Valley’s most dynamic companies working to shape the innovation economy of California and the nation. For over 40 years the SVLG has worked to address issues that affect the region’s economic health and quality of life. (PRNewsfoto/Silicon Valley Leadership Group)

 By Silicon Valley Leadership Group

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Silicon Valley Leadership Group, California's most dynamic business association, issued the following statement today endorsing employer-led vaccine mandates with the goal of protecting public health and sustaining the economic recovery. 

On-site employees and those who represent their companies in person must be verifiably vaccinated.

SVLG's Executive Board formally endorsed employer requirements that all designated employees who work on-site and/or have any in-person contact with external parties in the course of their work must be verifiably-vaccinated unless they qualify for a religious or medical exemption. 

In response to new public health guidance, a number of SVLG member companies have put in place similar vaccination requirements, as have Santa Clara County officials as well California Governor Gavin Newsom and the Biden-Harris Administration. 

"The highly contagious Delta variant represents an ominous evolution of COVID-19 and an increasing threat to our community. Getting vaccinated is safe, effective and crucial to protecting not only the health of our loved ones, but also in preserving the economic recovery. This is particularly important for those on the margins in underserved neighborhoods who are already on fragile economic footing. I'm proud to stand with SVLG member companies to ensure that we're taking all necessary steps to protect our families, employees, and communities at this critical time," said SLVG CEO Ahmad Thomas

"A strong position on employer-led vaccine requirements is imperative to protect the health of our employees and our communities. It's vital that business leaders step up and set a visible leadership example in requiring those who can get vaccinated do so immediately to stop the continued spread of this pandemic," said Aart de Geus, Chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys and former Chairman of the SVLG Board. 

About the Silicon Valley Leadership Group

Silicon Valley Leadership group is California's most dynamic business association. Building on more than four decades of success in championing the solutions that make Silicon Valley the best place to work and live, we promote a results-oriented agenda focused on fostering business competitiveness and the region's innovation ecosystem. Collectively, SVLG members provide nearly one of every three private sector jobs in Silicon Valley and contribute more than $3 trillion to the worldwide economy each year.

Silicon Valley Leadership Group

