CHICAGO, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tock has been named one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, honored at #1 in the Hospitality industry and #8 overall. Fast Company recognizes businesses that have not only been resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into high impact solutions.
"In 2020 our work went from being innovative to truly important for thousands of businesses around the world," said Nick Kokonas, Tock's CEO. "We pride ourselves on imagining what the world will look like in the future, and building our technology in support of that forward-looking vision. The recognition by Fast Company reflects the mission that we live every day."
In March 2020 when restaurants around the world began to shut down at the onset of the pandemic, Tock extended its reservations platform to provide takeout and delivery with Tock To Go. In under one week, Tock launched a solution for the hospitality industry to manage contactless to-go orders efficiently—at one-tenth the price of the competition. Thousands of restaurants were able to quickly transition and keep their doors open.
"We are working to help save the jobs, the careers, and the dreams of a lot of entrepreneurs and enterprises," said Nick Kokonas, Tock's CEO. "It's important that businesses transparently 'own' the customer relationship, not rent it from technology middle people -- and then thrive like never before as the pandemic hopefully recedes."
By June, the company launched the first-of-its-kind, unified platform incorporating reservations, takeout, and virtual events. Features include contactless ordering and payment, advanced waitlist with two-way messaging, real-time floor plan editing, integrated delivery with no additional costs to businesses, and capacity settings.
"We're building a bridge to the future and empowering restaurants, bars, wineries--any service business--to maintain control of their operations," says Kokonas. "You're not using a third party app when you use Tock. You're utilizing Tock as a platform to help you succeed."
This year, Tock will continue to disrupt the industry with new product launches including Tock Time and Tock Marketplace, superior customer service to help restaurants reopen, and a soon-to-be-announced contest to bring the fun back into hospitality, help restaurants, and their communities.
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.
"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.
ABOUT TOCK
Tock is the only all-in-one system for reservations, takeout, delivery, and events for the culinary industry. Tock's cloud-based platform, enables businesses with sophisticated CRM and dynamic pricing tools to increase sales and provide world-class hospitality. Tock has processed over $1B prepaid experiences in addition to millions of standard reservations in 30 countries around the globe. Find it all at exploretock.com.
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.
Media Contact
Kyle Welter, Tock, +1 (312) 600-4836, press@tockhq.com
SOURCE Tock