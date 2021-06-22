STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fast video cataloger 8 is a video software that assists in video production by automatically organizing all video content in one single searchable video database across devices. This way, video editors and creators can search a tremendous amount of video content in a very fast manner.
The program extracts a wall of thumbnail images representing all moments in each video. The visual search provided by this approach enables searching all moments of each video without the need to watch them. Each thumbnail double as a playable bookmark for that scene and can be enriched with keywords for filtering and searching
Fast Video Cataloger Version 8 comes with more than 100 improvements. Enhancements to the playlist feature help video editors to quickly draft up video outline suggestions for exports into video editing software like DaVinci Resolve.
Automatic video metadata extraction now supports XMP and Windows metadata as well as further customization of extended video properties.
Fast video cataloger has been in continuous development since 2011.
The software is available for Microsoft 64-bit Windows 10 today.
A single-user license costs $197(US). A free feature-complete 30-day trial of the software is available to download from https://videocataloger.com/download/.
Media Contact
Fredrik Lonn, Video Storm Sweden AB, +46 734297147, support@videocataloger.com
SOURCE FVC8