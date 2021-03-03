JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, Mar. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While organizations are prioritizing creating more diverse workforces and inclusive corporate cultures, many still have a long way to go. Just 58% of human resources (HR) professionals say their workforce reflects the demographics of the current marketplace and fewer than one-third rate their organization's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives as highly effective.
The free research report, The Future of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2021, is now available for download. HR.com's Research Institute conducted the study of HR professionals to take an in-depth look at the extent to which DEI initiatives are developed, the program successes, as well as areas for improvement.
The study analysis highlights the fact that nearly two-thirds agree or strongly agree that pay is equitable in their organization. However, only 16% say equitable pay is a top priority among executives, and one-fifth say that equitable pay is not a priority at all for their organization.
The research also reveals that organizations that have more effective DEI initiatives are more likely than others to:
- have support from management and offer programs to improve equity in the leadership ranks
- make their DEI initiatives more strategic and use more advanced metrics
- emphasize DEI in other HR processes such as talent acquisition and succession planning
- provide employee training for inclusivity and equity
- offer more inclusive employee benefits
"DEI has leapt dramatically as an HR priority over the last year. We need progressive leaders and sustainable equity strategies like never before," stated Debbie McGrath, Chief Instigator and CEO of HR.com. "The companies leading the way are typically better at integrating DEI initiatives throughout the whole talent management system."
Download the full report which includes details on thirteen key takeaways to help HR departments gain insights into how to advance DEI initiatives to achieve greater long-term organizational success.
DOWNLOAD RESEARCH REPORT: https://web.hr.com/smcd
