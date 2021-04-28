COLUMBIA, S.C., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wolfe Solutions announces the hiring of Todd Saunders as Vice President to further bolster their brand sponsorship consulting and activation practice, specifically within golf. Todd will oversee the development and activation of the Fortinet Championship, continue to expand Wolfe Solutions' global golf presence, and assist with corporate consulting across multiple sponsorship platforms. He will also lead a dedicated client services team focused on maximizing client sponsorship investments.
Saunders was most recently at OMEGA where he directed OMEGA's PGA of America and Ryder Cup partnership platform and USA Swimming sponsorship while also overseeing a Global Ambassador Program that included Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Collin Morikawa, Michelle Wie, Michael Breed, Danielle Kang, and Olympian Michael Phelps. Todd got his start at Peter Jacobsen Sports and through his time in golf has worked with brand leaders such as Lexus, Bank of America, CVS, PNC Bank, and Constellation Energy.
"Todd is an amazing marketer and leader with the skills and experience to drive client results," said founder of Wolfe Solutions, Jason Wolfe. "I am humbled he is joining our leadership team. We have seen great growth in our sponsorship consulting and activation practice and Todd will strengthen our ability to build curated client solutions."
Supporting the growth at Wolfe Solutions, Caley Beacham joins the team as an Account Manager and Kelly Bodi was recently hired as an Account Supervisor. Both will work with Todd on client services delivering best in class brand activations and customer experiences.
Caley joins the team from Octagon where she focused on golf sponsorship programs and integrated marketing plan development. Prior to Octagon, Caley worked at Engine Shop developing large scale experiential programs and started her career at the 100th PGA Championship in St. Louis as the Volunteer Operations Manager of more than 4,200 volunteers.
Kelly was previously with GMR Marketing managing Olympic hospitality programs around the Tokyo Olympics. Before GMR, Kelly developed tremendous experience across the golf industry managing corporate hospitality, creating memorable golf based experiences, driving tournament centric activations, and implementing experiential marketing programs across the United States.
"Kelly and Caley are top tier additions to our agency team," said Wolfe. "They have the right experience, the right passion for our work, and the right service-centric ethos to instantly drive value for our clients. At the end of the day, that's why we exist."
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Columbia, SC, Wolfe Solutions specializes in customized, brand-centric sponsorship marketing platforms driven by insights and expertise. This past year, Wolfe Solutions was named one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine.
