DENVER, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Todyl, the market's leading unified security cloud platform purpose built for MSPs and MSSPs, announced key enhancements to their SASE platform, an innovative partner program, and a revised web site to support its growing demand.
Todyl's enhanced SASE capabilities enable MSP and MSSP partners to deliver comprehensive networking and security solutions to small, medium, and mid-market businesses who need a better way to stay connected and protected as they adapt to a new, dynamic working environment, with staff both in and out of the office.
By combining SASE, SIEM, and GRC together into a unified security cloud platform, Todyl enables MSP and MSSP partners to address a variety of security, compliance, and connectivity challenges with a flexible, cloud-first approach.
Key enhancements include:
- New identity integrations for user awareness and streamlined policy configuration
- Enhanced traffic policies with User and MFA (multi-factor authentication) awareness
- Layer 7, Next-Generation Firewall Enhancements
- Additional ZeroTrust policy enhancements including BYOD (bring your own device) capabilities
"Todyl's unified security cloud platform consolidates networking and security to help our MSP and MSSP partners adapt to dynamic business needs and not the other way around. In office, home office, hybrid or other, we give our partners a powerful cloud-first approach to delivering world-class capabilities to businesses of any size." said John Nellen, CEO of Todyl.
In addition to these platform enhancements, Todyl has also recognized a need to support an evolving set of channel partners who want to leverage a cloud-first, security-first approach. These partners are redefining what it means to be a Next Generation MSP. As a channel only company, empowering partners' transformation is the foundation of Todyl's new partner program, aptly called the Next Generation MSP partner program.
"Across the board, our partners are coming out of the busiest Q1 that they can remember. A lot of this can be attributed to the shifting SMB and mid-market work dynamic as more businesses who transitioned to 100% work from home, adopt a hybrid, coworking or continued remote workplace. This shift provides a tremendous opportunity for MSPs and MSSPs to reassess, redesign, and implement effective connectivity and security as business owners and decision makers are embracing change." Said Darrin Swan, Channel Chief at Todyl. "This is a doubling down moment for the channel to support this transition and for partners to pivot themselves to a highly scalable, and forward-looking security-first and cloud-first strategy."
The new Next Generation MSP partner program creates structured paths to help partners modernize how they support their clients, expand their capabilities into new and different verticals, as well as move up-market to support larger clients.
As a part of supporting the expanded SASE capabilities and new partner program, Todyl has also rebuilt and relaunched its website, http://www.todyl.com.
Todyl delivers the market's leading unified security cloud platform that powers Next Generation MSPs. Its platform helps business stay connected, protected, and productive in a dynamic, distributed world. Todyl ends reliance on perimeter-centric hardware and other point-solutions by uniting networking and security into its Secure Global NetworkTM cloud platform, empowering partners to deliver enterprise- grade networking and security to businesses of all sizes. Security is built-in, complex networking simplified, and security streamlined into a platform that MSP and MSSP partners can deploy in minutes.
