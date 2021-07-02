CHICAGO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove, officially licensed by HumaNature Studios, is now available on iiRcade.
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove is the fourth installment in the ToeJam & Earl series, which first appeared on the Sega Genesis in 1991. The iconic '90s duo is back with a funky fresh rogue-like adventure infused with old skool hip-hop and jam packed with awesome throwbacks to the 1991 classic.
Team up for co-op play or connect up to four iiRcade devices via local LAN to discover secret locations, hidden presents and new friends as gamers make their way through a constantly changing and unpredictable world.
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove is available for purchase in the iiRcade Store for $14.99.
"There's been a lot of anticipation from the iiRcade community from when we first announced ToeJam & Earl back in April," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "We're excited to launch ToeJam & Earl for the first time on a home arcade and think our iiRcade family will enjoy this modern twist to the original Sega Genesis version."
The game also features 30 groovy tunes including unforgettable remixes and new funky fresh basslines performed by musical funkmeister Cody Wright.
"I am especially excited about this iiRcade version of Back in the Groove, as is our whole team," said Greg Johnson ,CEO of HumaNature Studios. "Finally a real arcade version of Toejam & Earl! What could be better?"
Previously released for Nintendo Switch, Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, this will be the first time ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove is available on a home arcade system.
The game was nominated for the Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake at the New York Game Awards, and for "Game, Classic Revival" at the NAVGTR Awards.
iiRcade is a home console in an arcade format, and just as you would on a traditional home console, officially licensed modern and retro games can be added and purchased through the iiRcade Game Store with new titles continuously being added each week.
iiRcade features a 19-inch display, 100-watts of powerful stereo audio, authentic arcade controllers and a premium wood cabinet.
iiRcade is available in seven versions. iiRcade Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition as well as Beach Buggy Racing 2 Edition come with 64-GB storage memory and iiRcade's premium classic joysticks, while four premium editions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks. The premium editions include Mutant Football League Edition, RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
Every iiRcade home arcade cabinet comes pre-loaded with 11 games and the ability to add hundreds more.
A full list of games currently available and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
