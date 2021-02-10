ARLINGTON, Va. and COLUMBUS, Ga., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Togetherwork, the leader in integrated software and payments for managing communities, groups and organizations, today announced the acquisition of Fonteva, the leading association and events management platform built on Salesforce. Fonteva serves over 350 client organizations with a full suite of Membership, Events, eCommerce, and online Community applications built on Salesforce. Fonteva empowers its customers to achieve their mission with applications designed to improve the member experience, drive revenue growth, and increase operational efficiency.
Under Togetherwork, Fonteva will be led by Chief Revenue Officer Pat McGlynn, who has been named President of Fonteva. Following a planned transition period, Fonteva CEO and Co-founder Jerry Huskins will leave the company later in 2021. The majority of senior management and staff will stay in place and Fonteva operations will continue out of its headquarters in Arlington, VA.
"I'm really thrilled to have Fonteva in the Togetherwork family," said Togetherwork CEO Neil Platt. "The team there has built an incredible business – a true market leader in association and events management. I'm excited to work with Pat and all the Fontevans to continue to build on the success they have had to date by leveraging Togetherwork's experience to better serve its customers. In addition, as Togetherwork's first major acquisition of a company built on Salesforce, it gives us a whole new range of expansion opportunities in all our markets. "
Jerry Huskins, Fonteva CEO and Co-founder said, "I've always wanted to find the perfect 'Forever Home' for Fonteva, and I'm delighted in having found that in Togetherwork. I first met Neil and his team three years ago, and I've come to be impressed with how they help companies they acquire grow and flourish all while keeping true to their mission. The combination of Togetherwork's resources and product capabilities, particularly in payments, will be a huge win for our customers, our partners, and our employees."
Togetherwork was represented by legal advisor Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, and Fonteva was represented by financial advisor Union Square Advisors LLC.
About Fonteva
Fonteva, a Salesforce Partner since 2010, is the leading provider of membership, events, and eCommerce solutions built on the Salesforce platform. At the heart of everything Fonteva does is its quest to equip and empower its customers to meet the unique needs of their communities. By harnessing the power of the Salesforce platform for membership and event management, Fonteva delivers highly configurable solutions that grow and strengthen the relationships that organizations are built on. Visit Fonteva at https://www.fonteva.com
About Togetherwork
Togetherwork is a leader in software and payments for member-based organizations, helping them grow, become more efficient, increase revenues, and provide excellent service to their members and constituents. Togetherwork operates across the non-profit, higher education, and recreation and leisure end markets. Togetherwork is a portfolio company of GI Partners.
