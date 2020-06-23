SAN JOSE, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokalabs (www.tokalabs.com) Software Defined Labs platform enables on-demand sandboxing of physical and virtual network resources, eliminating the need for physical rewiring and manual configurations, saving time while maximizing expensive, constrained IT resources. With comprehensive analytics for business insights, their automation tools integrate with more than a dozen key networking technologies to eliminate the complexity of hybrid physical and cloud network orchestration.
In partnership with Colvin Run, a defense-grade data & analytics provider, Tokalabs recently won the US Air Force Lab with MassChallenge, a program to develop innovation at speed for the defense industry. The program's partners, including the Air Force Research Labs, MassChallenge, and others reviewed over 400 technology solutions that address national security challenges. Tokalabs is one of ten solutions awarded by the program and will be working closely with federal market players to adapt its technology for broader deployment.
Founder Keith Andrews and his Tokalabs team began building the platform in Allied Telesis' internal startup incubator program in 2016. Since then, Tokalabs has acquired customers that use the platform for rapid prototyping and as a front-end interface to perform sales demonstrations for complex network applications, performance benchmark testing, and to automate user access to cloud environments.
"Our platform streamlines network deployments by including all the automation and networking device information within a sandbox," said Andrews. "From there, you can easily bring up a network topology and provide secure access to users on-site."
Now, Tokalabs is rapidly moving into cyber range and federal markets where Allied Telesis already has a strong reputation.
"We've delivered lower operational costs for our customers with our Software Defined Labs platform," said Andrews. "Our next goal is to dominate the federal space, and our recognition by the Air Force Labs with MassChallenge is a key step towards that goal."
