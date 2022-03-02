GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tokara Solutions, a CRM professional services company, is pleased to announce its new partnership with SugarCRM, becoming an Authorized Reseller of SugarCRM solutions in North America. Tokara Solutions will work closely with their clients to augment SugarCRM's award-winning platform and solutions with an experienced, dedicated consulting team to provide an easy transition to new CRM software.
Comprised of experienced developers, marketing automation consultants, and system engineers certified to accelerate business, Tokara Solutions remains dedicated to ensuring the customer's experience remains front and center.
Focusing on industries within Homebuilding & Real Estate, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Utilities, Tokara Solutions supports a wide range of businesses looking to improve on their current CRM software.
Founded in Texas in 2009, Tokara Solutions is a global leader in providing professional services for SugarCRM and other CRM vendors. With a Client Service Rating of 97% and over 18 years of CRM consulting experience, Tokara Solutions prides themselves on their ability to support businesses and enterprises of all sizes.
Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, to make the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and customer service, letting the platform do the work to create a high-definition customer experience.
