BRISBANE, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inxeption, the B2B tech company known for its integrated SuperApp, announced the launch of the world's first token-only renewable energy marketplace, the Inxeption Solar eXchange. This B2B marketplace will be powered by Inxeption Reward Tokens (IRTs)—a new digital currency that is already being used by current and incoming Inxeption customers to pay for integrated business services.
"Token-only transactions enable us to facilitate a superior and dynamic marketplace that's distinguished by a secure and frictionless checkout experience," said Farzad Dibachi, Co-founder and CEO of Inxeption. "While other marketplaces are still debating whether to switch to alternative currencies, we have already done that with our own token rewards to deliver the most value for our customers. Our Solar eXchange merges a trusted supplier network with our multimodal logistics technology, creating a sophisticated, streamlined experience for our customers."
Designed and developed with the customer value as the top priority, Inxeption's unique marketplace model rewards customer engagement and loyalty by providing token-based incentives. Every time a new member joins Inxeption, they are welcomed with 50,000 complementary IRTs, a value of $500. Additionally, at the end of each month, members receive a lump sum of IRTs equivalent to a percentage of their monthly expenditures. These tokens can be applied to products on the Solar eXchange or any of Inxeption's integrated logistics and financial services.
"At Inxeption, customer advocacy is a core value," said Jay Hanson, Inxeption's Chief Operating Officer. "Our IRT program is one way of demonstrating our commitment to our customers' success. For every dollar our customers invest in Inxeption services, they earn a percentage back. It's akin to accumulating miles when you fly with your favorite airline."
Inxeption's investment in this program extends beyond loyalty rewards. Hanson added, "We are also proud to provide a unique incentive for customers by offering interest on all token balances: investing in IRTs means Inxeption will invest in your business."
Beyond Inxeption's unique token-only transaction model, consolidating products from the nation's top solar manufacturers also sets the Solar eXchange apart. Inxeption's marketplace connects buyers with vetted solar manufacturers, making these new technologies more easily accessible and effectively streamlining the procurement process for contractors everywhere.
On the heels of a record revenue year and along with a recent funding round of $275M, Inxeption's growth trajectory is massive.
"Our IRT program is just one indicator of our rapidly accelerating momentum," said Josh Allen, Chief Commercial Officer at Inxeption. "As we continue to grow, we're prioritizing the expansion of our solar marketplace by investing in technology infrastructure, state-of-the-art offices across the country, world-class new talent, and exciting new initiatives for our growing customer base. The feedback from our customers and investors is that Inxeption's Solar eXchange has already become a game-changer in the industry."
About Inxeption
Fueled by innovative technology and reliable expertise, Inxeption's integrated B2B solutions help companies of all sizes power and sustain long-term growth. Hundreds of customers rely on Inxeption's secure and scalable SuperApp to drive sales, gain operational visibility, gauge network performance, and identify cost-saving opportunities. With Inxeption's unique membership model, Commerce Partners enjoy access to new online sales channels, on-demand shipping technology, detailed network analytics, business financing, real-time freight tracking, and dedicated operational support.
