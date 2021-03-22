NEW DELHI, India, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2020 is the year we learned that life is fragile and the freedom to roam the world - even our local communities - can be taken away in the blink of an eye. While determining its annual trends for the coming year, the team at Amadeus drew from the undeniable and powerful human desire to travel and the belief that, in 2021, this desire will remain undimmed - perhaps even strengthened - by COVID-19 - and will act as a driver to push the travel industry and local, regional and national governments to quickly innovate and make travel safer, more comfortable, and more enjoyable.
Amadeus surveys found that 55% of travelers said they would travel for 14 days or more, and 60% expected to take only a few trips a year - which suggests that if people travel, they may want to go all out. [1]
Alok Srivastav and Chitrank Parashar, co-founders of Tokenites, decided to capitalize on this trend and build this amazing, decentralized hotel booking platform on the blockchain. A project similar to Airbnb or Booking.com according to its founders, in a decentralized way where the hotel reservation will work with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain. Each of these tokens will represent the access for one specific day to a specific allocation. Building on the "reselling" functionality on Amazon.com, those tokens will be able to be traded within the same platform. The deadline of their trading availability is until a user does the check-in to that allocation.
The project aims to create a multi-dimensional booking platform: hotel bookings will act as tradable tokens while providing many of the benefits of a DeFi token, plus the opportunities to trade the token based on speculating a particular hotel's performance. A thorough search of the hotels in any city for required dates will be provided while the system returns available hotels with all relevant information and dynamic prices directly from the source with no intermediaries.
As Alok emphasizes, "NFTs have endless possibilities, you just need to unlock them," and Chitrank adds, "Decentralization is the key for the sustainability of future businesses."
Tokenites, based in India, was founded by Alok Srivastav and Chitrank Parashar. It is a decentralized hotel booking platform built on the blockchain. http://www.tokenites.org/
