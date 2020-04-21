ENCINO, Calif. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group, a national cyber insurance leader, and CyberScout, a global leader in identity theft resolution, data defense and employee benefits services, announce a new partnership to provide cyber insurance, cyber education, identity management and resolution services to insurance carriers throughout the United States. With this new offering, homeowner insurance carriers can now offer their policyholders a single, comprehensive personal cyber solution to protect their privacy, devices and finances from digital intrusion, fraud, harassment and extortion.
"This strategic relationship brings together Tokio Marine HCC's industry-leading personal cyber insurance coverage with CyberScout's cyber protection and remediation services, which we continue to evolve to meet the changing threat landscape," said Jennifer Leuer, Chief Executive Officer, CyberScout. "Cyberattacks, email scams and online extortion events continue to grow as people become more reliant on mobile and smart home devices. This new offering assists homeowners with protecting their expanding attack surface and guarding against very real and costly threats."
As an innovative insurance provider, Tokio Marine HCC specializes in tech and cyber solutions that meet the needs of today's homeowners. Home insurers can now bundle CyberScout's identity theft resolution services with Tokio Marine HCC's personal cyber insurance coverage. This new cyber endorsement is available as an add-on to homeowners' policies and offers 24/7 ID Theft support, an online customer education portal, dark web monitoring and password protection. The program also provides insurance coverage for cases of financial fraud, data recovery, extortion, cyber bullying and related legal expenses.
"When it comes to cybercrime, being insured is only part of the risk mitigation. We are pleased to offer our clients a trusted suite of cybersecurity services and tools that minimize risks and cyber threats," said Matt Sherman, Senior Vice President of Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group. "CyberScout understands the important role of education and expert support and has a proven track record of solving complex issues for consumers. When paired with our personal cyber insurance coverage, we are offering something truly unique to the industry."
About CyberScout:
Since 2003, CyberScout has set the standard for full-spectrum identity, privacy and data security services, offering proactive protection, education and data theft resolution, as well as breach preparedness and response. Serving approximately 17.5 million households worldwide and the designated identity theft services provider for more than 770,000 businesses, CyberScout is offered globally by an ever-growing number of client partners. CyberScout combines extensive experience with high-touch service to help individual, government and commercial clients minimize risk and maximize recovery. For more information on CyberScout security solutions, please visit www.cyberscout.com.
About Tokio Marine HCC:
Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $39 billion as of December 31, 2019. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC's major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of "A+ (Strong)" from S&P Global Ratings, "A++ (Superior)" from A.M. Best, and "AA- (Very Strong)" from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of "A+ (Strong)" from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.
