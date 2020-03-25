TOKYO, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyo-based Phybbit, Ltd., developer of SpiderAF anti-advertising fraud software, has become the first vendor anywhere in Asia to be globally Certified Against Fraud by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), an international advertising industry initiative fighting criminal activity in the digital advertising supply chain, and included in the list of companies awarded with the "Certified Against Fraud" Seal. SpiderAF is a powerful AI-driven anti-fraud system that can detect a range of online advertising fraud techniques such as fake impressions, clicks and conversions. Phybbit is also the creator of the SHARED BLACKLIST (SBL), a first-of-its-kind industry-wide list of fraudulent affiliates shared between major ad companies to cooperatively reduce fraud. In addition to the TAG Anti-Fraud Certification, Phybbit recently earned accreditation by the US-based Media Rating Council (MRC).
Generally speaking, online ad fraud is the corrupt practice of stealing advertising funds by creating the appearance of human interaction and impressions of online ads. The techniques constantly become more sophisticated requiring constantly-improving technology to fight. Juniper Research has estimated that in 2018 fraud cost advertisers $19 billion worldwide which is projected to reach $44 billion by 2022. TAG is the only information-sharing analysis organization (ISAO) in the digital advertising industry, organized jointly by the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A), the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) to address these issues.
"We are very proud to be Certified Against Fraud by the Trustworthy Accountability Group," said Phybbit, Ltd., Founder, and CEO Satoko Ohtsuki. "As the only vendor in Japan or Asia that has received this recognition for global operations, we feel it reflects positively on Phybbit's overall mission to unify and clean up the ad industry."
Mike Zaneis, President and CEO of TAG, said: "Phybbit has taken an important step in helping to tackle ad fraud: we hope this will be a stepping stone to a greater number of Japanese and Asian companies doing likewise as the adoption grows across all regions and markets."
Phybbit sat with Nick Stringer, Vice President of Global Engagement & Operations at TAG, to discuss ad fraud in this Blog. Phybbit also recently released its "2020 Ad Fraud Survey Report" whitepaper which analyzed more than 1.3 trillion impressions, 101.9 billion clicks and 148 million conversions to create the industry's most comprehensive snapshot of online advertising fraud. According to Phybbit's analysis of the Japanese market, out of 61 million mobile installs in the six months between July and December 2019, 9.96 million installs or approximately 16.3 percent, were found to be fraudulent. At a rate of $5 USD per install, the resulting damage would be $45.5 million during this six-month period.
About the Trustworthy Accountability Group
The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is the leading global certification program fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. Created by leading industry trade organizations, TAG's mission is to eliminate fraudulent traffic, combat malware, prevent Internet piracy and promote greater transparency in digital advertising. TAG advances those initiatives by bringing companies across the digital advertising supply chain together to set the highest standards. TAG is the first and only registered Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising industry. For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net.
About SpiderAF
SpiderAF is an AI-equipped ad fraud tool specialized in automation and data visualization. Along with businesses involved with ad networks, SpiderAF aims to be a tool applicable to a wide variety of users from agencies to advertisers. The goal of the SpiderAF SHARED BLACKLIST is to build a safer digital advertising industry.
About Phybbit, Ltd.
Phybbit is the developer and provider of the automated, AI-driven fraud prevention tool, SpiderAF. Phybbit's team of data scientists are working to help fight the ever-evolving issue of ad fraud. Founded on the belief that the happiness of each team member must be realized to fully support the company, Phybbit is committed to creating a "work-life integration" corporate environment that allows people to live their lives in their own way by promoting more flexible work lifestyles.