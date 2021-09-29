OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tolar Systems has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious Channel Futures 2021 NextGen 101 rankings.
This year's NextGen 101 winners were selected from applications received for the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501. Channel Futures is pleased to name Tolar Systems to the 2021 NextGen 101.
Channel Futures always wants to ensure that their partner communities are being recognized for what they do best and are therefore creating programs targeted toward their needs. The NextGen 101 represents that effort.
"The NextGen 101 represents those organizations and leaders ushering in a new wave of growth for the technology industry. The customer experience is at the very heart of their businesses and thinking and they approach partnering in a unique way," said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for Informa Tech Channels.
"The NextGen 101 is designed specifically to honor partners dedicating resources to building out their practices—all while maintaining the integrity of their core businesses," said Allison Francis, editor and content producer at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "Given that these companies represent the future of the technology channel and IT industry, the Channel Futures NextGen 101 are the most-watched of all organizations in the channel today."
About the NextGen 101 Award Process:
The 2021 MSP 501 and NextGen 101 lists are based on data collected by Channel Futures. Data was collected online from March 1 through May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin, and other factors.
The NextGen 101 list honors industry-leading managed services and technology providers who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via the groundbreaking solutions they deliver for their customers.
The Channel Futures NextGen 101 are those companies that hold great promise given the leading-edge information technology and communication solutions they offer. Many of those business models revolve around generating recurring revenue from cloud, security, and unified communications, among others.
The data collected by the annual NextGen 101 and MSP 501 drives Channel Futures' market intelligence insights, creating robust data sets and data-based trend reports that support our editorial coverage, event programming, community and networking strategies, and educational offerings.
About Channel Futures:
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information, and in-person events.
Every year, they welcome 7,400+ subscribers to their research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to their training programs, and 225,000 delegates to their events.
More information is available at channelfutures.com.
About Tolar Systems:
Tolar Systems is a leading provider of IT services across Central and West Texas. We're conveniently located in downtown Abilene, with a service area that spans from the Big Country, West Texas, and the Hill Country.
Tolar Systems has provided IT Support services such as technical helpdesk support, computer support, and IT consulting to Texan SMBs since 1999. We provide affordable enterprise-level IT practices and solutions to small and medium-sized businesses.
Our signature service package, called Complete Care, delivers the experience and infrastructure you need to eliminate IT issues before they cause expensive downtime. This means that businesses are able to operate more efficiently and profitably.
To learn more about how Tolar Systems can help elevate your business, contact us today to receive a free consultation.
Media Contact
Philip Poarch, Tolar Systems, +1 (325) 627-0018, ppoarch@tolarsystems.com
SOURCE Tolar Systems