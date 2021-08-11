PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SmartHub.ai, a company with strategic investments from leaders in infrastructure management focused on redefining the IoT space into a "Software Defined Edge" to help manage IoT Assets, makes it easy for enterprises to discover & onboard the disparate elements of the IoT edge (from IoT devices to IoT applications), manage & monitor these elements, and more importantly, help integrate all data sources from the edge to enable decisions and actions based on edge-ML/AI models.
Tom brings 30 years as an entrepreneurial CEO, investor, and board director spanning cybersecurity, Industrial IoT, robotics, venture capital and corporate venture strategy. He is currently CEO for autonomous robotic company Inertial Sense and serves as Strategic Advisor to private equity firm Diversis Capital. Tom has also served as a board director for seven tech startups including Cylance (acquired by Blackberry for $1.5B), and Perch Security (acquired by Connectwise). A veteran operator, Tom was a founder, CEO or key executive at eight startups, with five successful M&A exits and an IPO.
Quoting Tom Bennett, "…From my own three decades of selling complex technology solutions to large enterprises, as well as incubating companies in the OT space, the migration of critical infrastructure to the edge is the most exciting and challenging developments I've seen. SmartHub.ai's INFER™ stack is by far the best solution that encompasses the four most critical components: predictive analytics, preventative maintenance, continuous compliance, and risk management. Combined with AI and ML enablement, the platform can deliver high value to customers both immediately and over a long term."
Niranjan Maka, CEO & co-founder, comments "We are very happy & privileged to have Tom join our advisory council. He brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial boldness, product strategy, tactical savviness, and creating unique customer value. He will form a great part of the existing advisory team that is drawn from industry veterans with depth in creating robust, reliable products for enterprises…."
SmartHub.ai (http://www.smarthub.ai) is a fast-growing company headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, and with offices in Seattle and Bangalore. SmartHub.ai's SD-Edge solutions help companies achieve rapid time-to-value, simplify the complexity of vertical-specific lifecycle management for edge environments (IoT devices, sensors & edge applications), secure and leverage valuable data from the edge to achieve meaningful capabilities such as predictive analytics, preventative maintenance, continuous compliance, and risk management.
