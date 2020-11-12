DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, an integrated health management company supporting virtual care and digital health, just announced the addition of entrepreneur and healthcare visionary Tommy Duncan to its Advisory Board. Tommy has decades of industry experience and a strong understanding of the role virtual health can play in improving care access and quality, especially among Medicaid populations and people with complex, chronic conditions. He joins board chair Dr. Jan Berger and the other distinguished members in providing strategic guidance as Medecision expands its partnerships with Medicaid managed care organizations, health systems and other risk-bearing organizations.
As Founder and CEO of Jetdoc, an award-winning virtual health company, Tommy has firsthand experience managing the dynamics of complex population needs and emerging technologies. Jetdoc is a telemedicine platform that connects users directly with world-class medical professionals, providing quality, affordable virtual visits with no wait times. His background also includes founding Care Compensation Specialists, which specialized in the enrollment of Medicaid populations, and Trusted Health Plan, a multi-state Medicaid Managed Care company later acquired by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. Tommy was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® in 2019 for the Mid-Atlantic Health Category as a result of his efforts to transform healthcare through innovative, holistic and affordable member-focused approaches that drive clinical results.
"Tommy and the rest of the truly impressive members of our Advisory Board make it one of the most influential, forward-thinking groups in this industry," said Deb Gage, President and CEO of Medecision. "Our advisors understand the unique challenges healthcare organizations face today. They are helping us advance a whole new model of care management, featuring digital consumer tools that simply and efficiently point to the next best action, and which a care team can then act on. While we currently offer all-virtual engagement modalities in Aerial including video chats, online scheduling, secure text and app-based secure sharing, we are committed to continuing the transformation of care for at-risk and vulnerable individuals in partnership with our community of leading health plans and care systems."
About Medecision
Medecision connects the healthcare ecosystem and enables consumers to be empowered with personalized experiences focused on efficient and effective support across their care community. Aerial™, our robust, SaaS-based care intelligence platform, delivers this integrated health experience by deploying a comprehensive personal health record that powers all kinds of care interactions — from virtual and digital to physical and telephonic. With professional services from our Aveus division, we solve complex business challenges and ensure consumers and their support teams are coordinated, communicating, and connected to pursue the next right action for all involved.
