Howard Hammer joins Tompkins Solutions as senior vice president of sales.
RALEIGH, N.C., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tompkins Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting and material integration firm, today announced that Howard Hammer has joined the company as senior vice president of sales. In this role, Hammer will be responsible for developing the corporate sales and marketing strategy and working with the executive leadership team to help chart the path forward to support the company's continued growth.
Hammer brings more than three decades of material handling experience to Tompkins. He previously served as director of intralogistics sales for Worldsource, a division of Hy-Tek Material Handling, LLC, and also held senior sales management positions with Honeywell Intelligrated and Fortna.
"We are thrilled to have Howard join the Tompkins team," said David Latona, CEO of Tompkins Solutions. "His demonstrated success managing customer relationships and delivering superior material handling solutions will enable us to continue to meet and exceed our clients' distribution and fulfillment goals."
Hammer is the latest addition to Tompkins' executive leadership team. Earlier this year, Jack Kaser and Brian Crowle joined the company as vice presidents of sales.
About Tompkins Solutions
Tompkins Solutions, a subsidiary of Tompkins International, is a global supply chain services firm dedicated to helping clients achieve supply chain excellence and profitable growth. Founded in 1975, Tompkins has integrated its decades of experience in strategy, commerce, logistics and technology to provide unique supply chain consulting and material handling integration solutions. By combining best-in-breed services and technologies, Tompkins delivers a true end-to-end supply chain solution, enabling clients to improve the customer experience and ensure long-term success. Tompkins is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices throughout North America. For more information, please visit http://www.tompkinsinc.com.
Media Contact
Meredith Mackintosh, Tompkins Solutions, 1-800-789-1257, mmackintosh@tompkinsinc.com
SOURCE Tompkins Solutions