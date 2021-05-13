DENVER, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tonic, a values-driven digital agency based in Denver, CO, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. This is Tonic's second year being awarded this honor, following their recognition in 2020. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture through a professional year unlike any other.
Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year, fostering the most competitive recognition to date. Each nominated company took part in an anonymous employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including employee engagement, management effectiveness and transparency, perks, and confidence in future growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score, ranking, and employee support. Tonic emerged as a leader in employee engagement and as an organization that values people as their most important resource.
"Tonic was founded based on the desire to start a technology agency that has a positive impact for its team, its clients, and the world at large—and it all starts with the people." Ellen Caviglia, CEO, believes in putting her team first, regardless if it is in person or remotely. "This past year, Tonic grew substantially and further defined our impact metrics as well as our culture. To say we did it all while working from home is something we're very proud of."
"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."
About Tonic
Based in the heart of Denver's thriving tech community, Tonic builds digital platforms—web and mobile applications—for organizations who need a strong technology partner to help carry out their missions. The Tonic team delivers work with impact; through getting involved, doing the right thing, and having fun.
With its nimble team of designers and developers, Tonic provides strategy, design, and development for inspired brands through application development, staff augmentation, and technology consulting. The Tonic team has extensive experience building secure and scalable enterprise applications and supporting complex digital ecosystems that make an impact. Learn more at http://www.hellotonic.com.
