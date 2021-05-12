BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global entrepreneur and top life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, conveyed his delight that many brands and industries are "using technology to improve people's lives" as he was honored with The Social Icon Award at the 2021 Social Media Superstar Awards (SMSA) virtual event.
Mr. Robbins spoke of how he and many others using digital connectivity have helped millions of people around the world. In a special message recorded for the SMSA, Robbins reflected on his desire to continue his work helping people, to lead by example, and that the "secret to living is giving."
"Tony is the embodiment of our awards - a pioneer, whose cutting-edge approach to social media and the digital world has impacted and inspired millions across the world," said SMSA co-founder Birgit C. Müller.
Robbins shared his insights on how social media was not just pervasive, but a positive inspiration, during the pandemic: "I'm so grateful that all of us have worked so hard to take digital connectivity and turn it from something that really doesn't just connect people, but hopefully improves people's lives, gets them to grow and expand and to help others who are in need as well. I can tell you over the last year by finding this way to adapt to a whole new world, we've been able to reach more people than ever.
"In a typical year for me, I travel all over the Earth. In 2019, I'd go to 118 cities, 16 countries, some of them two and three times around the world, and I'd see maybe a quarter of a million people at live events, which was amazing, 10,000 -15,000-person size events for multiple days. But this last year, we've been able to help people where they needed it most, where they were in their homes, locked up. We did one event for 865,000 people for six days, to give you an idea, we did that for free to help people around the world.
"We've reached almost 1.5 million people this year. All our programs are bigger. We're reaching people everywhere and using this technology to show people it doesn't have to be static to be very dynamic. And we're also trying to use this to try and help the people most in need. So many people lost their jobs. One of the things I've been doing for the last six years now, I've been feeding people since I was 17. I got fed when I was five years old and so I swore I was going to do this for others. So at 17, I fed two families, and then four, and then eight, and then I eventually got it to a million people, and then eventually four million people a year, and then about six years ago, I decided I wanted to feed a billion meals in 10 years and right now we're at 700 million meals, but we doubled up all the events we did, anybody who bought an event and paid for it, we donated meals, usually 100 meals each.
"It's been beautiful to see people being helped who normally wouldn't be reached, both in their homes and their families, and their businesses, but it's also been nice to use this tool to both lead by example and inspire other people to come with us and help people in need. So I think in the end, as corny as it may sound, I really believe the secret to living is giving and that's what makes life meaningful.
Robbins closed his speech on a positive note: "Life isn't always happy every moment, but it can always be meaningful and I think if we're doing something for more than ourselves, the rewards go beyond anything that anyone could ever imagine or measure. I know you all know that or you wouldn't be doing the things you're doing, and I just wanted to say thank you again for this special award and hope you continue to spotlight all of those people who are using technology to improve people's lives. It's happening everywhere. That's the good that's come out of this COVID situation and I know much more good will come as well. So I'm sorry I can't be there in person, but I'm grateful to send this message to thank you all. Blessings. I hope to see you soon. Live strong and live with passion."
The Second Annual SMSA event was by necessity virtual, and honored business pioneers and brands achievements, whose creativity and campaigns on online platforms have created significant cultural impact. Ross King, MBE hosted the 2021 SMSA, created by The Brand Ambassador and PRrppd in collaboration with The British American Business Council LA and supported by BABC San Francisco. The event was sponsored by Investcloud, SafetySpect and Zadig And Voltaire, and was screened on Instagram Live and Vimeo as well as many other newsfeeds.
Other winners at the virtual ceremony included Volkswagen, Netflix's Tiger King, Nike, The Smith Group, Microsoft Surface, Bank of America, and Warby Parker. Nominees Tea with Victoria Summer (Teen Cancer America), Horses in our Hands (World Horse Welfare), and Jane Owen PR (Heroes Wear Masks for the CDC Foundation) all tied for the Excellence in Social Interaction Award. The Pioneer Award and Transatlantic Business Award are yet to be announced.
